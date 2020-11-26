FAI still owes €368k for gardaí at Ireland international games

Bulgaria’s Georgi Angelov tackles Ireland’s Jason Knight during the Nations League match at the Aviva last Wednesday. The game was played with no fans and no large garda presence

The cash-strapped Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has managed to repay only €19,000 of the outstanding bill owed to An Garda Síochána for policing international matches.

It emerged last December that the force was €357,244 out of pocket due to the FAI's failure to pay any money last year for policing operations at Irish soccer internationals at the Aviva Stadium.

A garda spokesman confirmed yesterday that the force has this year received payment from the FAI of €19,000 of the money owed. However, the overall bill has now increased.

"In line with additional invoices issued in 2020, the total fees outstanding to An Garda Síochána from the FAI for policing events is approximately €368,000," the spokesman said.

"An Garda Síochána are continuing to pursue the recovery of the outstanding sum."

The spokesman stressed that "this outstanding debt has had no impact on the garda budget".

FAI sources said yesterday that the association is "in discuss- ions with the garda around the timeline for the full payment of all monies owed".

The bill would be much bigger, but all games at the Aviva since March have been played behind closed doors with no fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the €19,000 payment made by the FAI, the force earlier this year confirmed that the last payment received from the association was €45,345 for non-public duties in June 2018.

The FAI paid a total of €184,479 for non-public duties in 2018 and €283,630 in 2017.

Earlier this year, the Garda Freedom of Information Office declined to release correspondence between the force and the FAI concerning the outstanding monies.

The FOI Office stated that the release could impact on the final stages of the negotiations with the FAI "and therefore have an adverse impact on the performance of the organisation".

"The release of this type of detailed information is not in the best interest of the public," it added.

