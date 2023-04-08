FAI promises ‘zero tolerance’ for assaults on match officials after ‘kung fu kick’ leaves referee in hospital

The referee is left on the ground and the match is abandoned

The FAI has condemned as “unacceptable” an alleged “kung fu kick attack” on a referee which led to him being hospitalised and a game being abandoned in Dundalk on Thursday night.

The match was abandoned after the referee from Louth was left injured on the ground when a person apparently launched a flying kick at the match official.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident but so far have not made any arrests. The referee was still in hospital recovering from his injuries yesterday.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said there “is no place in Irish football for anyone found guilty of assaulting a referee,” in the wake of the incident, and the FAI said it will employ a “zero-tolerance” policy with regard to assaults against any match officials.

The fixture in the North East Football League (NEFL) was abandoned after 85 minutes after a person apparently ran at the referee, lunged and kicked him in mid-air.

The incident was captured on video, which shows the kung fu-style kick, and has since been widely circulated on social media.

The president of the Irish Soccer Referees Society, William Long, described the incident as a “shocking and appalling attack”.

“This is someone who [was] giving up his free time to ensure a game of football was played. The referee, who is a valued and long-standing member of our Louth branch, has attended hospital today for treatment of his injuries. We wish him a speedy recovery from this outrageous ordeal.

“Unfortunately, assaults and abuse of referees remains an ever present concern of society and our members across the country. We are working hand-in-hand with the refereeing department of the FAI for some time now on various campaigns to reduce attacks on match officials.

“This latest incident shows that, sadly, the ‘respect for the referee’ campaigns are not getting through to everyone participating in the game that we all love and care about.”

Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC were playing Bay FC from Dundalk in Division 1 of the NEFL, and Bay FC were leading 1-0 when the incident occurred and the match was abandoned.

The FAI said it condemns any act or threat of violence against referees and employs a zero-tolerance policy with regards to such “unacceptable behaviour”.

Mr Hill said he has spoken to the referee involved in the incident and has assured him, “both of our full support and our determination that this matter is dealt with appropriately in conjunction with the NEFL and our strict disciplinary procedure.

“The FAI is fully committed to our #NoRefNoGame campaign and we will not compromise on the treatment of referees under any circumstances,” Mr Hill said.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an assault that occurred at about 9.40pm on Thursday at Muirhevnamor, Dundalk. “No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

Sporting Ballyjamesduff said all at the club were “extremely disappointed” at what happened during the game and that they will fully cooperate with the investigation into the violent incident.

They said “action will be taken” in light of the incident.

“All at Sporting BJD FC are extremely disappointed at last night’s actions versus Bay FC.

“An investigation is under way and we will do everything in our power to cooperate [in] this matter. The club will handle this situation with the utmost seriousness and action will be taken by our club.

“The club will be making no further comments at this time,” a statement from the Cavan club’s committee said.

The NEFL has confirmed it is aware of an incident and that it will be conducting an investigation once it has a report on the game.

“The NEFL committee has been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division 1 league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85 minutes,” it said, adding that the NEFL committee will conduct an investigation.