FAI in spotlight again after independent audit of football body is referred to gardaí

The State’s governing body for sport forwarded the report to gardaí soon after its completion and it is expected that the Garda’s national economic crime unit will review its contents to determine if a crime has been committed.

As part of any investigation, gardaí will seek to interview those involved in compiling the report as well as current and former senior members of the FAI and possibly Sport Ireland.

Government sources revealed that Department of Transport, Sport and Tourism officials said a key focus of the report was whether FAI funds were used to pay for expenses which were not relevant to the organisation.

The report also looked at concerns about whether funds were paid to individuals who may not have been entitled to the money.

Minister Shane Ross was briefed on the outcome of the audit by Northern Irish firm KOSI before issuing a statement outlining that Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy had furnished the report to An Garda Síochána.

The minister in turn held meetings with members of the Oireachtas Sports Committee and told them he could not release details of the audit over fears it could be prejudicial to any proceedings which may come from the Garda investigation.

The KOSI audit examined in detail all aspects of the FAI's finances including an assessment of the associations fitness to handle public funds.

In his statement, Mr Ross said gardaí could be assured of "the full co-operation of both myself and the officials of my department in any investigation arising into matters laid out in the final report".

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement has also been notified of the report.

In a letter to Fergus O'Dowd TD, the chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Sport, Mr Ross explained that "respect for natural justice" prevented publication of the KOSI report.

"I have taken legal advice on the Final Report which is by its nature a private and confidential document which is not intended to be placed in the public domain.

"Publication of the Final Report would, I am advised, be contrary to the principles of natural justice. Accordingly, neither I, nor Sport Ireland, propose to publish the report at this time." He said that he would be unable to send the completed report to the committee members for the same reason.

As part of its work, KOSI sought minutes of all board meetings, finance committee meetings and audit committee meetings between 2015 and 2018 in addition to a schedule of all bank account and credit card accounts.

A statement from the FAI board last night said they had yet to receive the final report from Sport Ireland that was presented to the minister.

"As previously stated, the FAI can confirm that all Government money allocated to the FAI by Sport Ireland was spent appropriately and as intended," it said.

It added that the FAI was already co-operating with the ongoing ODCE enquiry and will "co-operate fully with any Garda Síochána investigation".

