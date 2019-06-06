The FAI has revealed that its computer servers at its headquarters were hacked over the weekend.

FAI hit by cyber attack as computer servers are targeted

The organisation confirmed that email services at the troubled football body were affected by the attack.

It is a fresh development in a testing period for the football body which is currently the subject of six reviews ongoing into the affairs of the association.

Forensic computer scientists are on site at Abbotstown looking into the problem.

Last night, the FAI insisted that customers' details had not been exposed by the attack.

An FAI statement said: "The computer servers of the Football Association of Ireland, located at its Abbotstown headquarters, were the subject of external hacking over the weekend.

"The Football Association of Ireland has informed both An Garda Síochána and the Data Protection Commission of the breach.

"The association assures customers that no breach of payment details took place as such data is stored off-site.

"FAI ticket sales are also processed and paid for via a third-party platform.

"Email services at the association were affected by the external attack but are now partially restored," the statement said last night.

"Forensic computer scientists are on site and work is continuing to restore a full service for staff."

The attempted hack is the latest difficulty to hit the crisis-ridden FAI as it deals with six ongoing reviews and the associated financial problems.

The FAI was asked last week to provide auditors with the minutes of all board meetings, finance committee meetings and audit committee meetings between 2015 and 2018.

Abbotstown authorities have also been asked for a schedule of all bank accounts and credit card accounts.

KOSI is the Northern Ireland firm hired by Sport Ireland to carry out an audit of FAI finances.

Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport Shane Ross has also been a vocal critic of the appointment of Noel Mooney as the FAI's interim boss.

Mr Mooney began his six-month secondment from Uefa on Monday, and his appointment has been criticised by Ross because of his status as a former FAI employee.

Uefa has taken a central role in the affairs of the organisation as it deals with six ongoing reviews and the associated financial problems.

