THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that chief executive John Delaney will appear at an Oireachtas committee to be quizzed by TDs and Senators

FAI confirms John Delaney will be quizzed by TDs and Senators

The organisation has also written to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Sport to say representatives would be "happy" to attend an earlier meeting than the one scheduled on April 10.

A statement this afternoon said: "The Association has offered to bring the April 10 meeting with the Committee forward to April 3 and the FAI awaits the Committee’s response."

It added: "The Association also confirms that CEO John Delaney will lead the FAI delegation to this meeting."

Members of the committee want to quiz the FAI on a €100,000 bridging loan given by Mr Delaney to the association in 2017.

Last night the FAI said it was willing to meet Sports Minister Shane Ross and Sport Ireland, the body which distributes State funding to sporting organisations, in relation to the loan.

It has also written to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement offering clarification on any issues raised by the loan, and said it will answer any questions.

