FAI board looks for review into 'all matters'

An independent review of the Football Association of Ireland is under way as it looks to address public concern about corporate governance and payments at the organisation.

Auditing firm Mazars has been asked by the FAI to conduct a review of all matters at the association in the wake of a number of controversies surrounding it and its former chief executive, John Delaney.

No timeline was shared for the review but the FAI said its board wants the review completed as soon as possible.

It said Mazars had been commissioned "to conduct an independent and in-depth external review of all matters".

A spokesman for the association said the FAI was also working with the Office of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) and Sport Ireland in their inquiries into events at the association.

It comes after details of a €100,000 payment which Delaney made to the association in 2017 became public. The FAI said the payment was a bridging loan to deal with a cashflow issue and was repaid two months later.

Last week, after Delaney stood down to take up the new position of executive vice-president at the association, Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said he had made a complaint about the FAI to the ODCE.

An FAI spokesman said the association will engage fully with both bodies and will appear before the Oireachtas Sport Committee on April 10.

"The board of the FAI acknowledges the concerns expressed by members of the football family, supporters, commentators, politicians and the public around recent media stories concerning the association," he said.

"The board has established a sub-committee, from amongst its members, which is working closely with the association's external advisers and auditors to urgently address these matters."

Sunday Independent