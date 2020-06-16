| 13.8°C Dublin

FAI accuses auditors Deloitte of 'breach of contract' in lawsuit

Legacy: Former FAI CEO John Delaney's severance package, worth in the region of €500,000, remains a sore point among some current staff members. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS

Legacy: Former FAI CEO John Delaney&rsquo;s severance package, worth in the region of €500,000, remains a sore point among some current staff members. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS

Legacy: Former FAI CEO John Delaney’s severance package, worth in the region of €500,000, remains a sore point among some current staff members. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS

Legacy: Former FAI CEO John Delaney’s severance package, worth in the region of €500,000, remains a sore point among some current staff members. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS

Shane Phelan and Donal O'Donovan

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has accused its former auditors of "breach of contract" in a lawsuit being taken in the High Court.

Deloitte resigned as external auditors in January, just days after audit partner Richard Howard said the firm had been "misled" by former FAI directors. The accountancy firm last year reported the embattled association to corporate authorities for failing to keep proper accounting records, which is potentially a criminal offence. The move followed controversy over a €100,000 bridging loan from former chief executive John Delaney to the association.

But the audit work done by Deloitte is now set to come under scrutiny as part of a legal action initiated by the FAI on Monday.

