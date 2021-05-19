Facelift for Galway and Limerick as outdoor dining plans unveiled

Galway and Limerick have become the latest cities to showcase their plans for outdoor dining as restrictions ease.

Under the plans, Galway city will temporarily pedestrianise a number of streets for four months, starting on June 7.

Several busy streets are to be developed in Galway city around Eyre Square, Salthill and Galway’s Westend, in a bid to boost hospitality for the summer months.

The proposals include a mix of full road closures and evening road closures, as well as extending pathways, adding a new one way system and infilling parking areas with outdoor dining areas.

So far over 100 business in Galway city have applied for licences to trade outdoors which are under review.

Streets include Dominick Street and William Street, The Small Crane, Ravens Terrace, Forster street, Woodquay and Salthill village.

The announced road closure plans will close for public consultation on Thursday, and a revised plan will be implemented shortly, said a spokesperson for Galway City Council.

The spokesperson said: “Galway City Council is currently developing our plans for outdoor dining. We are committed to delivering an outdoor summer and are working closely with businesses in the city.

“We have had in excess of 100 applications for outdoor space licenses from hospitality businesses and these are currently being assessed.

“The plans will continue to be developed and installed over the summer and we will introduce changes as we review the impact of these changes”, they said.

Meanwhile, Limerick city has revealed multi-million euro plans to revamp eight streets for outdoor dining.

Limerick City and County Council have proposed to close a number of streets at certain times of the day from June 10. One of the proposed areas is Cruises Streets, where a large canopy is expected to be installed, similar to Cork’s Princes street.

The city has allocated €2.65m to install the covering over Cruises Street which will be accessible to businesses in the area. The city has also waived outdoor dining fees for 2021.

Some of the proposed Limerick street closures include Denmark Street, Glentworth Mews, Howley’s Quay, Theatre Lane, Augustinian Lane, Thomas Street and Market Alley Lane.

Public consultation on road closures will close on May 25.

Limerick City Council also unveiled plans for a number of build-outs in the city. Up to 19 build-outs will be supported to premises in the city, 13 of which have already been approved and construction is due to begin in the coming weeks.

Under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, the local Authority received €6.3 million for a ‘citizen collaboration project’ which will used to install outdoor furniture and hold outdoor public events.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council said today that following last weekend’s trial, outdoor dining will be facilitated on Merrion Row, initially for the summer, with a review to take place in the autumn to ascertain the long-term viability of continuing.

Over the coming weeks some changes will be made to the area, including that the footpaths on Merrion Row will be widened on both sides with one lane of traffic remaining to facilitate traffic from Kildare Street.

Hume Street and Ely Place will have the direction of flow reversed so traffic from St Stephens Green East will use these streets

A contra flow cycle lane will be provided on Ely Place and Hume Street and cyclists will still be able to access Merrion Row from St Stephens Green East

Traffic changes will be implemented from Sunday May 30.