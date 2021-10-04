Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Vodafone, Eir outage: Everything we know so far

Facebook is among the companies affected by the global outage. Photo:REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down across wide swathes of the world on Monday in one of the longest outages the social media giant has ever faced.

Facebook's internal systems used by employees and other apps such as Messenger and Facebook Workplace also went down.

The issue also appeared to be affecting the internet services of customers of both Eir and Vodafone Ireland on Monday evening, as well as many other mobile networks globally.

Vodafone confirmed their data network performance was impacted while an Eir spokesperson said the company found no errors on their end following checks. Many Eir customers were experiencing outages on Monday evening and their technical helpline had an automated message confirming issues for customers connected to a “global outage” but this has since been removed.

Here is everything we know so far.

What happened?

Users of Facebook and its other applications first noticed the outage around 4.30pm on Monday as the websites could not be found and mobile phone feeds failed to load. Users of WhatsApp got the loading wheel and connecting message but could not access new messages.

Independent.ie could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the services, but the error message on the web page of Facebook suggested a problem with Domain Name System (DNS). DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

How did this occur?

Security experts tracking the situation said the outage could have been triggered by a configuration error, which could be the result of an internal mistake, though sabotage by an insider would be theoretically possible.

An outside attack is viewed as less likely as a massive denial-of-service (DoS) attack that could overwhelm one of the world's most popular sites would require either coordination among powerful criminal groups or a very innovative technique.

The company said it was aware that "some people are having trouble accessing (the) Facebook app” and it was working on restoring access.

Regarding the internal failures, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted that it feels like a “snow day”.

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for Kentik Inc, said it appears that the routes Facebook advertises online that tell the entire internet how to reach its properties are not available.

Mr Madory said it looks like the DNS routes that Facebook makes available to the networking world have been withdrawn. The Domain Name System is an integral element of how traffic on the internet is routed. DNS translates an address like “facebook.com” to an IP address like 123.45.67.890. If Facebook’s DNS records disappeared, no one could find it.

Why are mobile phone providers affected by a Facebook outage?

This is unclear, but Vodafone Ireland this evening posted a message confirming the social media outage was also leading to their “data network performance” being affected. Many Vodafone users also experienced an outage of their home internet.

Eir were also affected by the outage as an automated message on their technical helpline confirmed their services for many customers were down due to the global outage of several social media platforms. Following this, an Eir spokesperson said after numerous checks by the Eir team, no faults were found on their end.

It is possible the telecommunications companies share servers with the tech giants that have been affected this afternoon.

Twitter, meanwhile, chimed in from the company’s main Twitter account, posting “hello literally everyone” as jokes and memes about the Facebook outage flooded the platform.

With additional reporting from the Associated Press and Reuters.