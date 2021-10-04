Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, along with messaging app WhatsApp, stopped working on Monday afternoon.

The three social networks, which are all owned by Facebook, suffered an outage around 4:40pm on Monday.

Apps such as Facebook Workplace and Facebook Messenger also stopped working due to the outage.

Facebook used Twitter to issue a statement on the outage, apologising for the inconvenience to users as they said they were working to restore services.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the statement read.

WhatsApp also issued a message to users via Twitter, acknowledging their service has gone down for some users.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!” WhatsApp said.

More to follow..