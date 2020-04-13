| 7.6°C Dublin

Facebook hands over IDs of 51 users in RTE star Miriam's 'skincare scammers' court case


Shane Phelan

More than 50 new defendants, mainly from Eastern Europe, have been added to a legal action Miriam O'Callaghan is taking against Facebook over alleged defamatory adverts.

The defendants, many of whom are Estonian, were included in the High Court case after the television presenter secured an order requiring the social media giant to provide information which would assist in their identification.

Ms O'Callaghan (60) has alleged false and malicious adverts containing her image and name appeared on Facebook and Instagram in May 2018, wrongly suggesting she had left her job with RTE's Prime Time to promote skincare products.