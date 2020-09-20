Facebook fears its social media platform could be wiped out in Europe amid high-stakes data case

A senior Facebook executive has signalled it may not be able to continue providing social media services in Europe if it is forced to suspend the transfer of data to the US.

In an affidavit, Facebook Ireland’s head of data protection and privacy Yvonne Cunnane said it was “not clear” how it could continue to provide Facebook and Instagram.

She said there would be “significant” and “wide-ranging” consequences, not just for the social media giant, but for businesses across Europe.

The claims were made in a legal filing as part of Facebook’s challenge to a preliminary order from Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) requiring it to stop transferring the data of EU users to the US.

The high-stakes case came before the High Court last week. Facebook’s European headquarters is in Dublin.

“In the event [Facebook] were subject to a complete suspension of the transfer of users’ data to the US, as appear to be what the DPC proposes, it is not clear to [Facebook] how, in those circumstances, it could continue to provide the Facebook and Instagram services in the EU,” Ms Cunnane said in the legal filing.

The affidavit painted a stark picture of the economic impact her company believes will flow from the DPC decision.

She said that in a recent survey commissioned by the social media giant, 7,700 businesses around Europe said Facebook apps helped them generate estimated sales of €208bn in 2019.

Facebook last week secured permission to bring a challenge to the decision.

The High Court also put a stay on the DPC's inquiry, pending the outcome of the action.

The move by the DPC to issue the preliminary order was the first step in the enforcement of a hugely significant European Court decision in July.

This decision struck down the transatlantic ‘Privacy Shield’ treaty, restricting how companies can send personal information about people in Europe to the US.

The court found neither US national security laws nor the Privacy Shield framework provided enforceable privacy rights or effective legal remedies for Europeans whose data may become the subject of US government surveillance.

According to legal filings, Facebook received a letter from the DPC on August 28 saying it had launched its own inquiry in light of the judgment.

The letter included a preliminary draft decision that data transfers were made in circumstances which fail to guarantee a level of protection equivalent to that provided by EU law.

In her affidavit, Ms Cunnane said Facebook was given three weeks to make submissions on the draft decision.

She said the issues involved were complex and claimed the time allowed for a response was inadequate “given the potentially serious consequences at stake”.

Ms Cunnane said Facebook was concerned the DPC had already formed a view and that it would not be able to persuade it to take a different opinion.

Among Facebook’s grounds for its legal challenge is a claim the DPC failed to conduct an inquiry before it reached a decision.

Facebook has also alleged the DPC prejudged or prematurely judged the matter and that it has not been afford fair procedures.

The matter will return to the court in November and the DPC is expected to defend the case.

Online Editors