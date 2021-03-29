Facebook and Twitter to raise objections to Government’s plan for policing online political ads

Facebook and Twitter are set to raise objections to the Government’s plan to introduce new regulations on online political advertising.

The social media giants are to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Housing and Local Government to discuss the Electoral Reform Bill tomorrow.

Opening statements by the two companies highlight concerns over the potential for the legislation to clash with EU laws on political advertising and impact on their businesses.

Facebook Ireland’s head of policy, Dualta Ó Broin, will tell the committee that his firm believes rules on online political spending and standards should be “harmonised” across the EU.

Mr Ó Broin said he believes the Electoral Reform Bill will lead to a “lack of alignment” with the European Commission’s European Democracy Action Plan and the Digital Services Act.

“There is a very real possibility that online platforms could find themselves under two inconsistent regulatory regimes and placed in the undesirable and avoidable situation where they would have to choose between violating Irish law or violating EU law,” he said.

Facebook also took issue with the definition of political advertising set out in the legislation.

The bill defines it as “any form of communication in a digital format commissioned for political purposes for placement, display or promotion on an online platform during an electoral period and for which a payment is made to the online platform”.

Mr Ó Broin said: “Facebook recommends a more objective definition of online political advertising. At a minimum, the legislation should take account of what online intermediaries, such as Facebook, can and cannot do.

"In short, we can identify whether an ad contains certain content, but we cannot divine the intention that an individual has in placing an ad. The reference to ‘political purpose’ should be replaced with a far more objective test.”

Senior manager of public policy for Twitter in Europe, Ronan Costello, also raised issue with the definition.

“With regards to the ‘political purpose’ definition currently provided in the Bill, there is a remote chance that the day-to-day campaigning of non-profit organisations and NGOs may be captured in the scope of the proposed legislation,” Mr Costello said in his opening statement.

“Additionally, this definition may capture apolitical voter education and engagement campaigns that the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage or the newly-established Electoral Commission would seek to run.”

Facebook also takes issue with the requirement in the new legislation for it to appoint a “responsible person” to verify the credentials of those seeking to buy online ads.

“The appointment of the responsible person moves the responsibility and onus of providing accurate and complete information away from the buyer who holds the information and onto the online platform,” Mr Ó Broin said.

“Our concerns here are far reaching and it would seem far more straightforward for the relevant regulatory body to have the power to simply engage with online platforms and directly investigate any and all of the Issues.”





