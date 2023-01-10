Eyewitness saw helicopter ‘circling’ overhead before it nose-dived and crashed in field, killing pilot, accident report reveals

Accident investigators at the scene of the helicopter crash near Kilcullen in Co Kildare (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

A helicopter that crashed and burned in a field in Co Kildare last month was flying so low at one point that witnesses could see its underside before it plummeted in a steep nose dive, killing the pilot, a preliminary report into the tragedy reveals.

Witnesses at a number of locations in the Kennycourt area near Kilcullen told investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) that the privately-owned four-seater helicopter was “heard to be ‘coming and going’, ‘circling’ and ‘moving around’.”

“Some of the witnesses reported being able to see a ‘flashing light’ or that the helicopter became low enough to briefly see its underside. However, others said that they could not see and could only hear it,” according to the AAIU’s report into the crash on December 11, 2022.

“One witness said that they thought that the helicopter was going to land, before it climbed ‘nose straight up’ and into cloud. A number of witnesses reported seeing the helicopter descend steeply nose-first, prior to impact. Some witnesses described hearing the sound of the engine running until an impact was heard.”

The report also revealed that video footage of the accident “briefly showed the helicopter descending in a steep nose-down attitude in the final moments of the flight.”

“A post-crash fire occurred that was subsequently extinguished by local fire services,” it added.

The unnamed pilot was fatally injured in the crash. He was the sole occupant of the helicopter.

Two inspectors from the AAIU were immediately dispatched to the scene of the accident after being notified by Dublin Air Traffic Control shortly after the accident occurred around 3:45pm.

Four other inspectors arrived the following morning to continue their investigation into the crash and recover the wreckage of the circa-2005 Robinson R44 Raven 11 helicopter.

The pilot notified the Flight Information Service (FIS) at Shannon Air Traffic Control at 2.32pm that he was leaving Ballygarret, Co Wexford en route to Rosslare than onto the Kilrush Airfield in Co Kilare, according to the history of the flight noted in the report.

After proceeding past Kennycourt at an altitude of around 2,400 feet, the pilot then turned around and flew in a south-westerly direction back towards the Kennycourt area.

"The data indicates that the helicopter flew back and forth over the Kennycourt area for several minutes before radar coverage was lost," the report states, adding radar data revealed the helicopter was at an altitude of approximately 1,600 feet when it plunged nose-down in the final moments of the flight.

While the possible cause of the crash and other conclusions of the investigation will be reserved until the AAIU completes its final report, one aspect of the investigation was the weather at the time of the accident.

It was reported in the media following the tragedy that freezing fog – which could interfere with the aircraft and cause a pilot to become disoriented – may have been a factor in the accident.

The report, meanwhile, noted that the weather at the time of the accident was “overcast and misty with pockets of freezing fog.”

"There were numerous observations of freezing fog through the period of cold weather around the date of the accident. The probability of freezing fog on the day was high.”