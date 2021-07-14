The popular race meeting will have the crowd capped to 1,000 spectators per day.

The Galway Races will be limited to just 1,000 spectators per day, an attendance that chief executive Michael Moloney has labelled as “extremely disappointing” for horse racing fans.

In a video this morning, Mr Moloney said that the seven-day festival had been working with sponsors in the hopes of a larger crowd being permitted to attend and that the limited attendance will be tough news for fans that had hoped to return.

Close to 130,000 people attended the festival across the seven days in 2019.

Organisers had been hoping for crowds of 5,000 people a day.

“We got news last night that we will be able to host 1,000 spectators...we know given the support we have gotten over the last few weeks that this will be extremely disappointing news to all our fans who were looking forward to coming back to Ballybrit this year,” Mr Moloney said in a video posted to Twitter.

“On the upside, it is 7,000 more people than we had this time last year and for those that do manage to get to Ballybrit, we’re delighted we’ll have owners back and a small bit of the public on top of that,” he continued.

The 1,000-spectator limit is in line with crowds at the Irish Derby in the Curragh in late June, before the July 5 expansion of outdoor crowds in certain venues.