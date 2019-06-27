'Extremely adventurous' - Baby gorilla born in Dublin Zoo is named 'Asali'

The new baby gorilla born at Dublin Zoo several months ago has been named as 'Asali'.

The name means 'honey' in Swahili and was chosen from a nationwide competition won by Ina Walsh, who also won a year's supply of electricity.

The baby gorilla, who is now three months old, is integrating well into the environment, weighs four kilos and proudly boasts six teeth.

She also has begun to show an interest in solid food.

“She is bright, alert and extremely adventurous," said team leader Helen Clarke Bennett.

Asali's birth will be aired this Sunday in the season finale of 'The Zoo' on RTÉ this Sunday.

"She has come on leaps and bounds over the past few weeks and has even developed a special bond with Kambiri, another young female in troop," she said.

"The two spend their days playing together and Asali is learning many important life skills from this friendship. We are looking forward to watching Asali’s development and can’t wait to watch her grow into adulthood,” she added.

Asali is a western lowland gorilla and lives in the zoo with a troop of five- Bangui, the dominant male and Asali’s father and four females, Kafi, mother to Asali, Kambiri and Vana.

Western lowland gorillas live in quiet and tranquil environments, with high and rocky landscapes and trees.

Online Editors