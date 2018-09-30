'Extreme wealth enclaves' on the way as house prices set to remain 'high and stable'

A LEADING property expert has said that “enclaves of extreme wealth” will be created for the first time in Ireland in which house prices will remain “high and stable”.

The exclusive residential districts, mostly in Dublin although also along the Wild Atlantic Way, will see further rises in prices to “track international premium locations”, according to the former chairman of the Housing Agency, Dr Conor Skehan.

His predictions follow the release of the latest report by property website Daft.ie which confirms a nationwide slowdown in the upward trend of house prices nationwide, particularly in Dublin, with prices still marginally increasing elsewhere.

The most likely locations for these enclaves of extreme wealth will be Georgian heritage areas in Dublin, coastal areas of the capital, and parts of the Wild Atlantic Way that will become “the Switzerland of the Atlantic” with “associated pricing” of residential properties.

The creation of exclusive enclaves will be led by emerging demand from the international community in Ireland, said Dr Skehan.

“Property associated with this market will have high and stable prices that will track international premium locations,” he said.

Dr Skehan correctly predicted in 2011 that the property market was within months of hitting the bottom and that house prices in the greater Dublin area could rebound with “the speed and vigour of a ping-pong ball released under water”.

Meanwhile, analysis released by Ireland’s largest property website Daft.ie today indicates that the relentless rise in house prices in recent years is continuing to slow down with prices virtually static in Dublin in the last three months. House prices nationally rose by just 1.3pc since June, according to the report.

It finds the average price nationwide for a house is now €257,000, some 6.6pc higher than a year ago.

Writing in this week’s Sunday Independent, Dr Skehan stated: “The country’s main economic engine — the Greater Dublin Area — will contain very extensive areas of high value commercial and retail lands — though in small concentrated areas — that will service a growing international finances services sector as well as continued multinational high-tech, high-value manufacturing facilities.

“These will have a number of different and separated locations — the most prestigious being in down-town Dublin — but the rest — especially larger ones — strongly concentrated along major transportation routes — particularly around the M50. The associated residential areas for these new uses will also favour historic red-brick areas, as well as historic village and small-towns on rivers and canal locations in east Leinster as well as coastal properties — especially the many coastal villages north of Dublin,” he said.

Dublin home prices overall will remain high and relatively stable due to demand and the artificial scarcity of developable land caused by the “foolishness” of the National Planning Framework.

“Within this area, congestion will begin to become a major determinant of property prices — with well-connected and less-congested areas being much more highly prized.

“This will favour coastal areas as well as north Dublin and south Meath where airport proximity and excellent commuter rail service will become a strong price differentiator,” he said.

But in the rest of Ireland, there will be “an extremely varied mixture of fortunes and considerable volatility” caused by “a persistent pattern of well-intentioned, but unwise and unsustainable policy interventions that continually create ‘boom and bust’ cycles.”

The Daft.ie report states that, compared to their lowest point in 2013, house prices nationwide have risen by an average of 56pc, or just over €92,000.

In Dublin, prices rose by just 0.2pc in the third quarter of 2018, the smallest three month gain since late 2016.

This was also seen in cities, with much more muted price gains in Galway (1.1pc) and Limerick (1pc), and largely stable prices in Waterford (0.2pc rise) and Cork city (0.1pc fall).

Outside the main cities, prices have risen by 2.2pc since June.

The number of properties on the market continues to rise with almost 25,000 properties for sale in September, roughly 1,000 higher than a year ago.

The increase in availability is almost entirely driven by Dublin, where stock on the market has improved 40pc year-on-year.

The rest of Leinster has also seen a 7pc rise in the number of homes for sale. But the numbers of homes for sale in Munster and Connacht-Ulster has decreased.

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, said: “Commentary on the housing market often questions the degree to which the laws of supply and demand apply to it.

“Nonetheless, just as the huge increase in supply in the mid-2000s pushed down prices once easy credit stopped, the much more proportionate increase in construction in recent quarters is having an effect. With availability in and around Dublin in particular improving, we should expect to see more muted inflation in the housing market in the coming quarters.”

Martin Clancy, of Daft.ie, said: “This latest research highlights the changing trends in our housing market. House prices are still increasing, but the rate of increases, especially in Dublin has slowed down considerably due to a 40pc increase in housing stock on Dublin the market.

“On average, over 1,000 searches are taking place every minute of every day on Daft.ie, a figure that is continuing to climb.”

Average asking prices and year-on-year changes in the third quarter of this year: Dublin City €375,652 (up 5.9pc); Cork City €273,490 (up 5.1pc); Galway City €288,334 (up 6.1pc); Limerick City €191,362 (up 7.6pc); Waterford City €173,283 (up 8.3pc).

