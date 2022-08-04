‘Extreme levels of bravery’ – garda who criminals tried to ‘butcher like animal' receives medal

04/08/2022 Garda Alan Murphy is presented with his medal by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris pictured this evening at Kevin Street Garda Station, Dublin, ss part of its current era of Garda Centenary Commemorations, An Garda Síochána today held the first of its ceremonies to present serving and retired Garda personnel with a specially designed and produced Commemorative Centenary Medal/Coin. The medal/coin was presented along with a Certificate of Appreciation signed by both the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A garda who was almost killed in a savage attack by two criminal brothers who tried to “butcher” him “like an animal” became one of the first officers to be awarded with a special commemorative medal marking the centenary of the Gardaí.

Garda Alan Murphy was presented with the medal by Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at Kevin Street Garda Station on Thursday.

Welcoming the award being presented to his colleague,Garda Damien McCarthy of Pearse Street Station and a long standing member of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) told the Irish Independent: “It was a very proud day for Garda Murphy and his colleagues and we are extremely proud that he is one of the first Garda members to be presented with his commemorative medal personally by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

“Garda Murphy has demonstrated extreme levels of bravery by putting his own life in danger serving his community.

“He is extremely lucky to have survived a life threatening incident and he is a shining example as to the calibre of individual that serves in An Garda Síochána.”

The specially designed medals feature an engraved Garda Crest commemorating 100 years of An Garda Síochána on the front, a harp on the reverse and have a vertical blue and yellow striped ribbon.

The ceremony is one of a series of events planned to mark the 1922-2022 centenary.

Last month Gavin (28) and Lee (27) Quinn received combined jail time of just over four years at the Central Criminal Court.

One of the pair, Gavin Quinn, will be out of prison in just six months when the backdated and suspended elements of his sentence are taken into account.

His brother, Lee Quinn, could be out of prison in three-and-a-half years.

This is despite the judge noting that both men have a propensity for violence, and the fact that they had originally been due to stand trial for Garda Alan Murphy’s attempted murder.

Instead of a jury trial for attempted murder, they were re-arraigned at the Central Criminal Court on March 1 after the DPP accepted guilty pleas to the lesser charges.

During the incident, Garda Murphy was stabbed in the head and Lee Quinn tried to stab him in the eye with a six-inch kitchen knife.

The GRA who represents 11,500 rank and file gardai have previously said they “disappointed and dismayed” about the sentences handed down to the Quinn brothers.

The Central Criminal Court was previously told that the garda was responding to reports that a man had been stabbed in Inchicore, Dublin 8, when he was attacked by the Quinn brothers.

During the incident, Gavin Quinn (28) pinned Gda Murphy to the ground as his younger brother, Lee Quinn (27), tried to stab the uniformed officer in the eye and later slashed him across the head, the court was told.

Gavin Quinn, of Tyrone Place, Inchicore, Dublin, later pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in the execution of his duty, contrary to Section 19(1) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994, at St Vincent’s Street West, Inchicore, Dublin 8, on March 30, 2020.

Lee Quinn, of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to Garda Murphy on the same date at the same location.

Lee Quinn, said the judge, had been assessed as being at high risk of reoffending and had a propensity for violence.

He has previous convictions for making threats to kill and threatening and abusive behaviour in public.