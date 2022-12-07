| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Extreme cold snap will be a shock after prolonged warm spell

Big freeze has been coming as weather system that has kept winter at bay is now being reversed

Some parts of the country may see snow or sleet over the next few days. Photo: Declan Doherty Expand
kk Expand
dd Expand

Close

Some parts of the country may see snow or sleet over the next few days. Photo: Declan Doherty

Some parts of the country may see snow or sleet over the next few days. Photo: Declan Doherty

kk

kk

dd

dd

/

Some parts of the country may see snow or sleet over the next few days. Photo: Declan Doherty

Caroline O'Doherty

The freezing conditions engulfing Ireland will feel all the more chilling – because they come after six consecutive seasons of above average temperatures.

Met Éireann records show a run of warm, or relatively warm, weather that stretches back to summer of last year and only ended in the last week or so.

Most Watched

Privacy