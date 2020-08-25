Extraordinary joint statement by government leaders says it is 'clear' Phil Hogan breached public health guidelines

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader, minister Eamon Ryan released an extraordinary joint statement criticising EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and saying it is clear that he breached public health guidelines.

Mr Hogan has been in the midst of controversy after it emerged that he attended an Oireachtas Golf Club Society dinner in Clifden, which was attended by 81 people.

They welcomed his renewed apology but said: "concerns remain".

They added: "It is clear that breaches of public health guidelines were made by Commissioner Phil Hogan since he travelled to Ireland.

"The government guidelines clearly required him to restrict his movements for 14 days.

"He should also have limited his movements to and from Kildare for essential travel only, and he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

People are correctly angered by these actions given the sacrifices so many have made to adhere to public health guidance."

The statement added: "In addition, his delayed and hesitant release of information has undermined public confidence."

They said that Mr Hogan is accountable to the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, under the legal framework outlined in EU Treaties.

"The government now awaits the outcome of the review being undertaken by the President."

"Ultimately the Commissioner is accountable to the EU Commission, not to the Irish government or to the Oireachtas," they added.

The Commissioner maintained that he checked the Citizen’s Information website, which he read to say that if a person has tested negative for a Covid-19 test, they do not have to continue self-isolating.

Mr Hogan claimed earlier today that he was not required to quarantine for two weeks after he returned from Brussels on July 31 as he got the all clear after a coronavirus test in the days after he arrived home.

However, the Department of Health told Independent.ie this evening: "HSE guidance states that when someone is restricting their movements... because they have travelled into Ireland from a non-green-list country, they must do so for 14 days.

"The HSE guidance does not state that a negative (not detected) COVID-19 test shortens the 14 day restricted movement requirement."

Hi Richard. You are still asked to restrict movements for 14 days because it can take up to 14 days for the virus to show up in your system after you have been exposed to it. Muiriosa — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) August 25, 2020

“I think that people in Ireland are very reasonable people,” said Mr Hogan, speaking on RTÉ Six One news this evening.

“I was obliged to have restricted movements in the first few days, which I did.

“I then unexpectedly had to go to hospital for a medical intervention. My doctors tested me for Covid-19 and it was Covid-free. And I was no risk to anybody, so I was free to go, according to my medical people.

“I didn’t accept their word fully for that, I observed a website which is the Citizens information website, which is clear for anybody to see, that I could go where I wished without being isolated because of the fact that I had a negative test in relation to Covid-19.

“It’s there in black and white. Are the state agencies saying that they’re giving wrong information to the citizens of the country?”

The Citizen’s Information website currently states: “If you have tested negative for COVID-19, you will receive your results by text message. You do not have to self-isolate any longer.”

However, this advice is advice for those who have been tested because they have had close contact with a confirmed case or experience symptoms, according to the website.

“The state agencies are making a distinction between self-isolating if you have experienced symptoms and the requirements that you are obliged to follow if you are coming in from high risk countries. They’re two distinct obligations,” said RTÉ’s Tony Connelly.

“RTÉ has checked with the HSE Health Service Helpline today and they’ve been told that even if you have a covid test and you test negative, you are still obliged to see out the end of your 14 day restricted period.

“Well, I don’t accept that,” answered Mr Hogan.

“I did everything possible to ensure that I was no risk to anybody. I tested negatively for Covid-19, my medical people said I was free to go. I looked at the website, I checked the regulations as any person would do and I checked on the citizen’s information website which is funded by the health service executive, the same people you’re quoting. And it stated very explicitly, very explicitly, that if you have a covid 19 negative test, you are free to go where you wish.”

The Citizens Information Board this evening responded to claims made by Mr Hogan.

A statement said that the webpage referred to by Mr Hogan in his claim that he did not need to restrict his movements for 14 days does not relate to people who travel to Ireland from abroad.

It said: "In this page, we refer to self-isolating and no longer requiring to self-isolate in the context of people who have been tested on the advice of the HSE, and does not apply to people who must restrict their movements for 14 days upon entry to the State."

The statement says that a separate webpage offers advice for people returning to Ireland.

The CIB also said it is not funded by the HSE as Mr Hogan has said but by the Department of Social Protection.

In the interview Mr Hogan added that he is "very embarrassed" but broke "no regulations" in relation to public health advice by attending the now controversial dinner in Galway.

He said that he checked with organisers that the event was going to be compliant with all Covid-19 regulations.

"At the end of the day, I just asked the basic question, 'Were we in compliance with Covid-19 regulations?' And we were."

"It wasn't appropriate for me to be attending and it was a very big mistake and I'm very embarrassed by doing so.

"I made a mistake by going to that event. I am embarrassed by it.

"I have apologised profusely.

"A gathering of that nature was not appropriate."

