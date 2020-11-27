Extra trial for Oxford vaccine to prove effective protection of elderly patients

EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY NOVEMBER 27 Undated file handout photo issued by the University of Oxford of a vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Two out of three people have said they would be likely to get a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, according to research. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday November 27, 2020. See PA story HEALTH VaccineAttitude. Photo credit should read: John Cairns/University of Oxford/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The drug company behind one of the UK’s leading vaccines is to run an extra trial amid growing questions about its performance.

On Monday, scientists from Oxford University and AstraZeneca revealed their vaccine had achieved an overall efficacy rate of 70pc in phase III trials.

However, this rose to 90pc in a sub-group. It was disclosed that this had stemmed from an error, when some of those in the study were given half a dose for the first jab, when a full dose was intended.

Those given the intended dose saw efficacy rates of just 62pc.

Yesterday, the company said it would run extra trials, to satisfy regulators, after US health officials announced that no one in the group with 90pc efficacy rates was above the age of 55.

The revelation sparked widespread concern, because the jabs will be targeted at the elderly first.

However, scientists pointed out that previous trials suggest the vaccines are highly effective in the elderly.

The head of AstraZeneca said the company would run an extra study, in order to validate the findings from the sub-group.

While the study of those given two full doses involved 8,895 people, the 90pc efficacy was based on a dosing regime given to 2,741 people.

Pascal Soriot, the chief executive, said: “Now that we’ve found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study.”

He said he did not expect the additional trial to hold up regulatory approvals.

Scientists from Oxford University yesterday said that previous phase II trials had shown the vaccines were “very, very effective in the elderly” insisting full data, which is about to be submitted to The Lancet medical journal, would reassure the public.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca said: “Following established clinical trial standards, the data will be published in a peer-reviewed journal in due course.”

