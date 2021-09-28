Extra parental leave and hot meals for Deis schools expected in the Budget

Parents with newborn children are in line for two weeks’ extra paid leave in the Budget.

Last year, so-called “Parents’ Benefit” – paid at a rate of €245 per week – was increased from two to five weeks in a joint move by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

The Irish Independent now understands that at least a one-week increase is being considered – with the chances of an extra fortnight still a real prospect. The scheme was first introduced in 2019 along with others such as maternity, paternity and adoptive pay.

At the same time primary schools with disadvantaged pupils – designated as Deis schools – are also in line for a boost to a scheme providing at least one hot meal in the school day.

Bilateral talks across all departments on the shape of the Budget will this week intensify ahead of Budget day, which falls on October 12.

Last year’s Budget increased the extension of Parents’ Benefit to five weeks and this took effect on April 1 of this year. The extension led to a huge increase in the scheme take-up, with almost 8,000 parents claiming the payment in the first five weeks.

By contrast, when the scheme only applied for two weeks just over 700 parents availed of it in the same period of 2020. By mid-year 2021, almost 13,000 parents had applied for the payment, compared with a total of under 16,000 in the entirety of 2020.

A total of €2.6m was paid out under the scheme in a five-week period of April and May this year. At the time, Ms Humphreys commented that it displayed an increasing interest by new parents in spending more quality time with their newborn children.

The scheme at the time contained an element of retrospection, allowing parents who got the two-week payment to get a later three-week top-up.

The total expenditure on the scheme in 2020 was €6.7m. By mid-2021 alone the scheme had topped €5.7m for the year.

The changes introduced last year also allowed parents to avail of the time off at any stage during the first two years of the child’s life.

Mr O’Gorman is also assessing how to expand a school-meals scheme for children from disadvantaged families.

The hot school-meals programme was initiated as a pilot in 2019 by then minister Regina Doherty at a cost of €1m.

It was extended in 2020 to 6,744 children in 37 schools, costing €2.5m. In 2021 an additional €5.5m has been allocated to benefit 35,000 more children.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said the Budget and National Development Plan will have a “heavy Green input” with a view to reducing carbon emissions.