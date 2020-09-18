Extra gardaí drafted to Dublin as Operation Fanacht recommences tonight

An Garda Síochána will tonight recommence Operation Fanacht to ensure the people of Dublin City and County adhere to increased public health measures that were announced by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.

There will be targeted checkpoints erected by gardaí as they ask people not to travel outside Dublin unless it is essential.

Gardaí will also be drafted in from other counties to ensure compliance with public health regulations. This will consist of targeted patrols and checkpoints.

"Operation Fanacht will see a high level of visible gardaí in Dublin City and County on foot, in car and on bike, to support the public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups at amenities and open spaces," a statement said.

"As some of the regulations are not enshrined in law, gardaí will use the approach of the three E’s which will see gardaí engage, educate and encourage, only, compliance with travel regulations."

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "As a community we all need to come together to once again protect ourselves and our most vulnerable. It is vital that every person plays their part and adheres to the public health regulations and guidelines to reduce the increasing spread of Covid-19.

"An Garda Síochána will do its part in ‘Keeping people Safe’. Operation Fanacht is intended to work with communities to support Government and Public Health Guidelines."

The Deputy Commissioner added: "Local gardaí are here to support individuals and local communities, in particular the most vulnerable in our society during this time. If you are feeling isolated or need help with shopping, collecting your prescription or anything else similar, please contact your local Garda station."

Mr Twomey went on to say: "An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the impact increased restrictions may have on those who are subject to Domestic abuse and do not feel safe in their homes. An Garda Síochána takes domestic abuse very seriously. If you are in danger call 999 at any time.

"If you feel you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can visit or call your local garda station and ask to speak with a garda in private. If you know of someone who cannot speak for themselves please contact your local garda station."

