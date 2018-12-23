EXTRA armed garda patrols will be rolled out across the Blanchardstown area over Christmas following the murder of Eric Fowler last night.

Extra armed garda patrols to be rolled out over Christmas after gun murder

Eric Fowler (34) was gunned down outside his home at Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla.

He was struck a number of times, including at least once in the head, shortly before 7pm.

The murder victim was well-known to gardai and had been investigated for his involvement in serious organised crime in recent years.

Gun victim Eric Fowler

Sources said he had close links to the Kinahan cartel but was also associated with criminals involved in a separate feud in the Finglas and Blanchardstown areas.

He had previously been warned that there was a credible threat to his life, and detectives are now probing if last night's killing is connected to either the Hutch/Kinahan feud or the west Dublin feud.

Only this month Fowler had appeared in court and received a two-year driving ban for drink driving.

Supt Liam Carolan confirmed that a murder investigation was underway and appealed for anyone with information to contact gardai.

The senior officer said that a prime focus of the investigation today was to recover CCTV and that "organised crime is an avenue" of the garda probe.

"It's early days in the investigation… the main tasks today are harvesting CCTV and that should give us some indication," Supt Liam Carolan said.

"There are a number of strands in the investigation. We’re not going to focus on just one but clearly organised crime is an avenue. But there could be multiple other reasons so rather than focus on one several avenues will be explored.

"We are putting in place a number of armed patrols over the Christmas in the area and also high visibility policing to ensure the community there will be a presence on the ground and just to allay those fears," he added.

When asked if there were fears of retaliation to the killing, Supt Carolan said: "Well in all of these it’s a possibility, the main thing is the community know the guards are out there protecting them in the aftermath of this incident."

As part of the investigation gardai are appealing for information on a silver Volkswagen Jetta bearing the registration plate 06-MH-3192.

This car, which was purchased on December 18, was found burnt out at Rusheeney Crescent, Clonee shortly after the killing.

"At approximately 7pm last night gardai responded to a call of a shooting at Blakestown Cottages.

"They arrived very shortly after and found a male in his 30s lying in the driveway of one of the cottages.

"He had been shot multiple times; he was pronounced dead at the scene," Supt Liam Carolan said.

"A murder investigation has now commenced and an incident room has been set up at Blanchardstown garda station."

Gardaí also want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Blakestown Cottages, Blakestown Road, Hartstown Park and St. Peregrines GAA Club yesterday between 5pm and 7pm.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public for assistance on the below;

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Blakestown Cottages, Blakestown Road, Hartstown Park and St. Peregrines GAA Club yesterday between the hours of 5pm and 7pm. Any drivers who travelled the Blakestown Road during 5pm and 7pm particularly vehicles with dash cameras

Gardaí are appealing to trace the movements of a silver Volkswagen Jetta bearing the registration plate 06-MH-3192 from the 18th of December 2018 until 7pm last night

The Volkswagen Jetta was then found burnt out at Rusheeney Crescent Clonee, Dublin 15 at 7pm. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information of seeing people fleeing from this car or any other suspicious activity in the Rusheeney area in the days leading up to this murder

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

