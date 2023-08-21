‘Extortionate’ €35m State-run nursing home to cost four times more than a private care home

Minister for Older People Mary Butler said the home would 'play a vital role in the provision of long-term care'. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins

A new State-run nursing home is set to cost four times more than those built by the private sector, a representative group for nursing home operators has claimed.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), which represents private operators, has accused the Government of spending “extortionate” amounts of taxpayers’ money to develop public facilities when compared to what their members have spent building new homes.

The intervention comes after Minister for Older People Mary Butler announced €35m for development of a 40-bed nursing home in Clifden, Co Galway.

NHI said this worked out at around €880,000 per bed, while a report drafted for the representative group by PWC found private nursing homes in rural areas could be built for €162,000 per bed.

NHI chief executive Tadhg Daly said the costs for State-run nursing home beds in Clifden could “even put the cost of the new children’s hospital into insignificance”.

“All of the existing private nursing home operators are saying it doesn’t make financial sense to build new facilities and that was corroborated by the PWC report we commissioned – and on the flip side you have the Government spending the extortionate amount of €35m for just 40 beds,” Mr Daly said.

The Department of Health defended the spending saying it included the cost of designing and constructing the project.

On August 3, Ms Butler announced the funding for a new HSE Community Nursing Unit (CNU) in Galway, which will amalgamate services currently provided in Clifden District Hospital and St Anne’s CNU.

The new facility includes 40 beds comprising 20 long-stay beds, 10 dementia-specific beds, and 10 short-stay beds including for respite and step-down care.

Ms Butler said she was “very pleased” with the funding allocation and that the new nursing home would “play a vital role in the provision of long-term care”.

The PWC audit paid for by the NHI found the cost per bed of building a private nursing home in a rural area was €161,905 in 2022 and €191,176 in urban areas.

“Declining profitability in the sector due to increasing costs and insufficient revenues, coupled with rising interest rates, construction costs and land prices has meant the business case for a new nursing home or expansion of existing facilities is no longer commercially viable,” the report said.

The crisis in the nursing home sector has been exacerbated by the closure of 37 private care facilities in the last three years and Mr Daly said there were no plans for expansion among existing operators in Ireland.

“The Government need to make the nursing home sector viable by addressing the inadequate funding provided to operators under the Fair Deal scheme,” he said.

A spokesperson for Ms Butler said she “remains very much aware of the continued trend towards the privatisation of long-term residential care for older people”.

“Minister Butler is committed to seeing greater public sector involvement in the provision of long-term residential care for older people in Ireland.

“Planning for increased public long-term care capacity in the coming years is a key priority for the minister, in order to enhance people’s options and to offer greater choice should long-term residential care be required,” the spokesperson said.

She added that the Government’s strategic goal was to deliver a “new model of integrated, older persons health and social care services, across the care continuum, supporting older people to age in place and to remain living independently in their own homes and communities for longer”.

An anonymous private nursing home operator said new nursing homes could be developed at no charge to the taxpayer if the sector was still viable.

“At a time when private nursing homes are closing down because they have become uneconomical, and new development of private beds has become non-viable, I am perplexed as to why extortionate new public nursing home developments are being approved while no support is being given to ensure the viability of the private sector,” they said.

“Given that the development of private nursing homes has become non-viable, the State will likely have to develop the additional 11,300 nursing home beds required in Ireland by 2031, according to the ERSI. Extrapolating from the cost per bed of the Clifden development, this will be a capital cost for the State of €10bn,” the source added.