Extinction Rebellion protesters mark fifth day of campaign by sticking scientific papers on the walls of department building

EXTINCTION Rebellion protesters marked their fifth day of daily protests as part of Rebellion Week by plastering scientific papers on the walls of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment this afternoon.

Over a hundred protesters stopped traffic as they marched from their campsite in Merrion Square to the department’s offices on Adelaide Road in south Dublin shortly after noon.

Protesters plastered the walls of the offices with scientific papers which state that fracking is one of the major causes of climate change as they demanded for action over Shannon LNG, a government backed proposal for a Kerry-based Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal.

“We’re here because we think it’s outrageous that our department of the environment won’t look at new science on emissions from fracked gas,” said Anne-Marie Harrington, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion and Future-Proof Clare.

“And yet, they plan to fuel Ireland on this filthy fossil fuel for 30 to 50 years, with no public policy, no public consultation, they’re trying to pile ahead and bring this gas in by the backdoor,” she added.

Protesters stick on scientific papers on the offices Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment. Credit: Mick Carolan

Planning permission for the development was granted in 2008 expired and a new request has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala.

Environmental concerns over the development have also been raised at the Oireachtas Committee on Climate Change.

Dozens of protesters urged Minister Richard Bruton to act as they chanted “if you lead us in the wrong direction, we’ll remember in the next election”.

As the protesters plastered papers all over the offices walls using a roller brush in glue paste, three staff members could be seen inside the lobby of the building.

Among those protesting was Esteban Servat, who is originally from Argentina but had to flee his country in his fight against fracking and now lives in Berlin.

“I just came from Berlin yesterday and it’s great to join this fight,” he told Independent.ie.

“In my case, we started an environmental version of WikiLeaks in Argentina called EcoLeaks, which published a secret report on fracking.

“It led to building one of the biggest movements in the world at the time against fracking. I became a target of persecution and death threats and I had to leave the country, so I live in Germany now,” he explained.

Extinction Rebellion protesters worldwide took to the streets this week to demand climate action.

Extinction Rebellion protesters march the streets as part of their Rebellion Week. Credit: Mick Carolan

According to Ms Harrington, Rebellion Week was a success in Dublin.

“Anything we can do is a success because nobody else is doing it apart from the school strikers.

“There is no failure here, there is nothing but success,” she added.

Regarding the Shannon LNG development, the department stated to Independent.ie that it has asked the European Commission to review the implications of importing LNG into the EU has been undertaken "in terms of a sustainable, secure and competitive European energy policy; and if not, that it should be undertaken."

"Ireland also made the point that future applications for EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding would only be supported if these projects are consistent with national and EU climate policy objectives," said a department spokesperson.

Online Editors