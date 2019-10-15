Extinction Rebellion on London protesting ban: 'Peaceful protesting has been criminalised'

THE Irish branch of Extinction Rebellion has condemned the banning of its protests in London, claiming that peaceful protesting has "essentially been criminalised".

The environmental pressure group saw over 1,000 protesters arrested over the course of Rebellion Week in London, where protests were held every day attempting to halt traffic and put the city into a standstill in order to raise awareness about climate change last week.

The Metropolitan Police in London have put a ban in place on Extinction Rebellion protests following "serious disruption to the community" under the English Public Order Act this morning.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland has now strongly condemned the ban.

"This step from the Metropolitan police demonstrates the effectiveness of Extinction Rebellion but it is highly regrettable that peaceful protest has essentially been criminalised in place of taking urgent action on climate change and ecological collapse," the group said in a statement to Independent.ie.

The group said that this ban does not follow correct procedures.

"This move, with very little notice, amounts to a ban on Extinction Rebellion activity and has not followed the proper procedure for such a ban."

It also called on the public to consider "serious implications".

"We urge the public and media to consider the serious implications such heavy handed reactions hold for other social movements and society as a whole,” the statement concluded.

Last week, the group hosted Rebellion Week protests all over Europe, with the Irish branch of the group protesting daily in Dublin's city centre.

Protests were aimed at disrupting traffic, targeting government buildings and saw protesters taking part in 'die-ins', which saw them lying down on the street in effort to demonstrate the future if the climate crisis is not tackled.

Five arrests were made by Gardaí on Thursday night after they had secured themselves to the gates of the Dail with bike locks.

Online Editors