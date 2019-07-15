Extinction Rebellion block Dublin rush-hour traffic in climate action protest

Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of Dublin today to stage a protest, calling on the Irish government to "tell the truth" about the climate emergency.

The 'Summer Uprising' campaign saw the group stage a 'die out' at the National Museum of Ireland on Merrion Street, before carrying out temporary road blockades around Tara Street and Bachelor's Walk.

A 'die out', where members of the group lie on the ground and pretend to be dead, was also held on Grafton Street in a bid to raise awareness around climate change and carbon emissions.

The activists, who are calling on the Irish government to declare a climate emergency, say their efforts are to secure the safety of future generations, as well as demanding the government 'tells the truth' about the climate and ecological crisis.

Their aim is to put pressure on the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2030, reversing any policies that is not in line with that goal.

The 'Operation Mushroom' campaign is part of a string of protests taking part in Ireland and the UK.

