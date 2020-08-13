Extensive search underway as two women go missing while paddle boarding

AN extensive air and sea search is underway in Galway Bay after two young women who set out on stand-up paddleboards from Furbo last evening failed to return to shore.

The two women, in their late teens and early twenties, are reported to be from Galway city.

They are believed to have left Furbo beach at around 8pm on Wednesday, and the alarm was raised several hours later when they had not returned.

The women were wearing buoyancy aids, and sea conditions were calm at the time.

The RNLI Aran island and Galway lifeboats, the Irish Coast Guard’s Shannon and Sligo-based helicopters and Doolin Coast Guard have been searching throughout the night for the two women, while local volunteers have also been combing the coastline .

Galway RNLI operations manager Mike Swan said that crews have been out all night since the alarm was raised.

“The search area had focused on the inner Galway bay area and had extended west to Black Head,”he said.

A local community group has asked residents living close to the coast to check the shoreline near their homes.

Online Editors