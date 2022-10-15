Extension of GP visit cards to 400,000 people will swamp surgeries, doctors warn

The extension of GP visit cards to over 400,000 people is due to come in next April. Stock image

The extension of GP visit cards to over 400,000 people will swamp doctors’ surgeries and lead to another 640,000 visits, a doctors’ conference was told today.

The extension, announced in the Budget and due to come into force next April, comes against a growing GP crisis with 74pc of family doctors unable to take on new private patients and nearly eight in 10 turning away people with a GMS card.

Speaking at the autumn conference of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) in Dublin today, its chairman Dr John Farrell, said: “Your GP is your first point of contact for your personal health, who co-ordinates your care, knows your history, and refers you to specialists, for a wide range of diseases over a period of your lifetime.

"GPs and their practice teams deliver 29 million consultations every year, and that doesn’t include out-of-hours services.

“GP practices are busier than ever, but less able to find replacements for retiring GPs, or new GPs to expand their practices and deal with growing workloads.

“The ICGP is now training 70pc more GPs per year than it did six years ago, but we have an ageing workforce and an expanding population. 25pc of our GPs are over 60 years of age.

"More and more patients are unable to register with a GP practice, because many practice lists are at full capacity, and already there are significant waiting times for routine appointments.”

A report, Shaping the Future of General Practice, presented to the conference in Dun Laoghaire, highlighted how a shortage of GPs across Ireland means thousands of people are denied timely access to a family doctor.

It warned that general practices have closed, compromising patient care.

“GPs are unable to find replacements for retiring partners and have closed practices to new patients. When a GP retires with no successor, the fabric of that rural community is destabilised,” it said.

“Practices limit access and do not take on new patients. This places further pressures on patients, local hospitals, emergency departments and GP out-of-hours services.

“Medical card holders are allocated a temporary replacement GP by the HSE or allocated to other GPs. This impacts considerably on continuity of care.”

GPs work 10-hour days and on top of that have to do out-of-hours shifts.

The report said that the younger generation of GPs are reluctant to take on a single-handed practice and more are becoming salaried doctors working in primary care centres run by corporates.

Professor Tom O’Dowd, former ICGP president and a GP in Tallaght who chaired the group which produced the report, said: “We propose solutions in this paper, but it is the key stakeholders working collectively that will help produce the solutions.

"This is an urgent problem that cannot be solved overnight, and while we welcome the minister’s decision to establish a strategic review of general practice we urge the minister to act immediately and to begin the process of finding innovative solutions to this crisis.

"This review and establishment of a working group is needed as a matter of urgency if the extension of free GP care is to proceed.”

The solutions include doubling the number of GP practice nurses, expanding GP-led multidisciplinary teams to include pharmacists, healthcare assistants and others, as well as better support for suitable premises with imaginative arrangements around leases and ownership.

Another proposal is to fast-track suitably qualified GPs to take on GMS patients. These doctors would come from outside the EU to respond to the workforce crisis.

It said there needs to be more remote consulting using video and telemedicine although strict guidelines are needed. Rural general practice also needs special supports to survive.