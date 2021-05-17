Extended families may be included in DNA identification of mother and baby home remains 

A mother hugs her child after leaving flowers at the shrine which stands on a mass burial site which was formerly part of Tuam Mother and Baby home. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The participation in identifying Mother and Baby Home remains may be broadened out to include extended family members, such as aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has instructed his Department officials to examine the possibility of expanding the DNA testing programme beyond immediate family members.

This would allow the identification of as many of the human remains as possible in the burial site at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, where 796 children are buried.

The Minister’s Burials Bill, which would allow for excavations, exhumations and re-interment of remains at the sites of the former homes, is currently going through pre-legislative scrutiny.

This would be done through the establishment of a new state agency.

Minister O’Gorman will tell the Children’s Committee tomorrow that he has heard concerns that confining DNA testing to immediate family members may be too narrow.

“I have heard concerns that this may be too narrowly constructed and I have directed my officials to scope the possibility of broadening participation in an identification programme in this regard, at least to the degree of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews,” he will tell TDs and Senators on Tuesday.

“I would caution that, while I am minded to extend access, anything possible here will need to be carefully balanced against robustly protected privacy rights.”

Survivors have called for full coroner’s investigation to be held into the remains at Tuam.

Mr O’Gorman will tell the Committee that the intention of the new laws is so suspend coronial jurisdiction during exhumation and identification “only for so long as the intervention lasts.”

This will avoid ‘‘concurrent jurisdictions’ between different State bodies and is considered “good administrative law” in that regard.

Excavating and attempts to identify the remains would see a “clear line of legal responsibility”, the Minister will say.

He will also say that the agency which will be established will be fully transparent and answerable to Oireachtas Committees, as well as subject to freedom of information.

The only way that the information the agency has access to will be restricted is that information from the identification programme will have “normal legal protections” which means that it will be available to those who own it.

“The only way in which I intend that information will be restricted is that personal information submitted as part of participation in an identification programme will be afforded the normal legal protections which safeguard access to anyone’s personal information,” the Minister will add.