A FORMER soldier who has had his sentence for domestic violence doubled just three days before he was due to be released has asked his victim to marry him.

Ex-soldier whose sentence was doubled days ahead of release considered at 'high risk of re-offending'

Aaron Heffernan (39), from John Paul Avenue in Cavan, has viciously beaten and falsely imprisoned at least five women over more than a decade.

He was due to be released from prison on Monday after serving a two-year sentence for his latest series of assaults on a woman who he punched, bit, stabbed and choked before telling her he’d kill her. However, he had the sentence doubled to four years after an appeal court found that his original two-year jail term was too lenient.

Despite the litany of attacks, which left his fiancée Ciara Clarke with a broken rib and numerous injuries, she begged a judge not to jail him and told how she had taken him back. She later said she had wanted to marry him in prison, but wasn’t allowed and intended to marry him when he was released.

They had booked a wedding date for January 21 last year, but Ciara had to cancel as Heffernan was locked up for assaulting her. It is understood they still intend to marry when he is released.

Cavan Circuit Court heard Heffernan punched Ciara in the head, face, legs and stomach, bit her on her nose, fractured her rib, stabbed her, grabbed her by the throat and told her he would kill her. During one attack on August 19, 2016, he grabbed her by the throat until she “couldn’t breathe” before punching her in the stomach.

He then said: “I hope you’re not pregnant and if you are, get an abortion.”

Ciara pleaded with Judge John O’Hagan to be lenient on Heffernan before sentencing. “I can’t cope without him. I need him to wash my feet,” she said.

“I took him back. I know he’s done things, but he’s not a bad person, he is sorry for what he has done.” Heffernan is considered at high risk of re-offending. He has several convictions for assault, false imprisonment and threats to kill.

One of his former partners, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals,told the Sunday World she was relieved he will not be back on the streets this week. “I was nervous that he was due out soon and to hear he’s had his sentence extended gives me a sense of safety. It’s a huge relief.”

She said she hoped his partner does not get back with him, adding: “I’d be very worried for her." The Court of Appeal increased Heffernan’s sentence on Friday. He was accordingly given two consecutive two-year terms, leaving him with a four-year prison sentence.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call Women’s Aid 24 hour helpline on 1800 341 900.

You can also access the website here

