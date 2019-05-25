Ex-RTÉ man 'lucky to be alive' after suffering brain injury in road rage attack

Former RTÉ radio presenter PJ Nolan has said he is "lucky to be alive" following an unprovoked road-rage attack which left him unconscious at the side of a road.

Mr Nolan (58) was driving home from a shopping trip in Navan, Co Meath, on May 12 when he narrowly avoided crashing into a car whose driver had been texting.

The former farming commentator said he was forced to swerve into a ditch to avoid a crash. He was uninjured and left his car to approach the male driver, who had also left his vehicle.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Nolan said the man suddenly went into a fit of rage, shouting at him in what sounded like an eastern European language.

"He went absolutely ballistic," he said. "I tried to remain as calm as possible, but there was nothing I could do to calm him down.

"He was a lot bigger than me and looked very strong, but I never thought he was going to hit me."

However, the enraged motorist punched Mr Nolan in the jaw, causing him to fall and hit his head hard on the ground.

"I never saw it coming and was left unconscious at the side of the road, but I can't remember for how long," he said.

He was found lying on the road by a neighbour who alerted his family. He was brought by ambulance to hospital where he was told he was concussed and had brain swelling.

"I consider myself so lucky that my injuries weren't life-threatening," he said.

Gardaí in Navan are investigating.

