‘Explosives are always a big risk’ – former Secret Service agent on security operation around Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland

Ex-Secret Service agent reveals planning that goes into overseas visits takes months

A former Secret Service agent has described the complex security operation that will guard President Joe Biden on his visit to Ireland.

Jeff James had a distinguished 22-year career in the Secret Service, rising to the rank of assistant special agent in charge, covering the presidencies of Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

He was part of the team that protected George W Bush when he travelled to the Ireland in 2004.

And Mr James said that security planning for overseas presidential trips often takes place months in advance.

“Overseas trips are absolutely more complex than trips within the United States,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Even the small things that we take for granted within the United States, like access to a Level 1 trauma hospital, modern fire and rescue equipment, and runways long enough to support Air Force One, are not always readily available in certain parts of the world.

“When the president travels within the United States, an advance team will go out one week ahead of time. For foreign trips, the advance team goes out a minimum of two weeks ahead, and that’s in addition to a pre-advanced trip that may have been done months earlier.”

As leader of the free world, a president will make numerous overseas trips during their term in office.

According to US State Department records, Donald Trump visited 34 overseas countries during his four years, while his predecessor, Mr Obama, made more than 120 trips, including high-risk destinations such as Israel, Afghanistan and Colombia.

Joe Biden has made 11 international trips to 18 countries – in addition to visiting the West Bank – prior to visiting Ireland.

Mr James, who stepped down in 2018, added: “I don’t know that any one trip sticks out in my mind, because there were so many of them.

“Since President Clinton took office, the amount of foreign travel that presidents have done has skyrocketed. While working with the Secret Service, I put my feet on every continent, except Antarctica.”

Defence forces engineers check inside manholes and drains on the road into Carlingford, Co Louth, ahead of a visit from US president Joe Biden. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He said a bomb threat remains one of the biggest security issues they have to plan for when scoping a presidential trip.

“There are dozens of considerations that go into account when the president is looking to make a foreign trip. It’s everything from the stability of the region to our ability to get enough hotel rooms for all of the Secret Service and military personnel, and the White House staff.”

He added: “Explosives are always a big risk. The ability of foreign operatives to gain access to explosives and create a bomb that they can detonate while not being anywhere in the vicinity is a constant risk.

“In the United States, when explosives are missing from a military base or construction site, it is immediately reported to law enforcement – that’s not always the case overseas.”

According to Mr James, guarding the president abroad is more complex, complicated by basic issues such as geography and infrastructure that occasionally struggles to cope with the huge operation.

When Barack Obama visited Dublin in 2011, one of his armoured limos got stuck leaving the US embassy in Dublin. There was also much interest in the car on Mr Obama’s visit to the UK in 2009. Footage of “The Beast” struggling to execute a three-point turn in Downing Street became an online hit.

“The challenges are always greater outside of the United States for many reasons,” Mr James added.

“Some of them would include a language barrier that you could be dealing with when you’re trying to communicate with the law enforcement partners who are helping create a security plan, as well as when you’re dealing with the general public in the country.

“In the United States, we have agents stationed in every major metropolitan area and midsize city, so we always have access to people who know the city very well. When we go to foreign countries, that’s not always the case, so the learning curve of your environment is steeper.

“And there are more environmental aspects that can cause problems.

“In countries like Spain and Italy, the streets are very old and narrow, and may not be able to support or fit the president’s limousine.”

Mr James’s many overseas missions included being part of President Bush’s security detail on his visit to Ireland 19 years ago. Mr Bush attended a US-EU Summit at Dromoland Castle in Shannon.

The visit was marked by a series of anti-war protests against the use of Shannon Airport as a transit stop for US troops on their way to Iraq.

“I was in Ireland in 2004 with President Bush, and then another time with one of his advisers, Fran Townsend,” he added.

“I was also on the detail for Bertie Ahern when he came to the United States. I believe that was either 1999 or 2000. I really enjoyed that. He seemed like a good man, and my father appreciated that we went to mass every morning when I was with him.”