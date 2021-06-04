‘Explosive multiplier effect’ leaves Limerick Covid situation at ‘very volatile’ level - HSE chief

Mr Reid said high cases and high numbers of contacts has led to an "explosive multiplier effect" in Limerick.

The profile of Covid-19 in Limerick is at a “very volatile” level, the HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

This comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will virtually meet with Limerick TDs today to discuss the spiralling case numbers in the county.

A local lockdown has not been ruled out by the CMO if it is needed, but Dr Holohan said as of yet it has not been considered to slow down the spread of the virus in Limerick.

There has been more than 800 cases in Limerick in the past two weeks and the county has a 14-day incidence of 411 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 103 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick yesterday, almost one quarter of the nation’s total tally.

The HSE boss said there has been an “explosive multiplier effect” seen in Limerick, triggered by rising cases, rising positivity rates and high numbers of contacts.

“It can grow very quickly and have a very significant impact on a community quickly. That is exactly what is happening in Limerick.

“We’re seeing high levels of cases in workplace settings, social settings in households and all of that put together puts it in a very volatile situation,” Mr Reid said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Miriam Murphy of Newcastle West in Limerick said the level of young people with symptoms of Covid has increased in the last week, adding that the number of referrals for testing have “doubled” in the last few days.

Mr Reid said there are people in their “30s and 40s with no underlying conditions” in ICU due to Covid-19 and said “no one is immune to this”.

The HSE boss said it’s “beyond comprehension” the impact the ransomware attack has had on the health service.

“This has really set their [patients] experience back 30 to 40 years in terms of what they experience when they go into our healthcare settings.

“We have had to completely rebuild our servers, systems and networks on a national level to facilitate our services being brought on [to them],” Mr Reid said.

Mr Reid said the HSE has made “good progress” with regard to radiology, labs, patients admin and radiotherapy departments in hospitals such as Crumlin and Temple Street but that it will still be “weeks” before full infrastructure is returned.

He said some services have been brought back in a “closed” fashion, meaning the service is up and running but no communication with any external departments is possible.

“There has been steady progress but it’s still going to be able to build their full infrastructure back,” Mr Reid said.

The HSE chief said that the cyberattack has had a “profound effect” on waiting lists in the health service. Mr Reid said some hospitals have recommenced elective care to 60/70pc of what they previously were, saying it was a “good start”.

Mr Reid said that private hospitals are currently “part of the solution” to the ransomware attack.

Mr Reid said while the decryption key was received from the criminals, “it doesn’t do justice to the trail of devastation that they left behind”.