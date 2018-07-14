An explosive device was thrown at the home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams on Friday night, the party has said.

An explosive device was thrown at the home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams on Friday night, the party has said.

Explosive device thrown at home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams

Sinn Fein's Policing and Justice spokesman Gerry Kelly condemned the "reprehensible and cowardly" attack on the homes of Mr Adams and Bobby Storey, who has served as the party's northern chairman.

He said: "I would appeal for calm. These attacks are the desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups."

Mr Kelly, North Belfast MLA, added: "These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey.

"Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams' home minutes before the attack."

All well here. No one hurt. Thanks 4 all the texts & phone calls. Thanks 2 all the great neighbours, the Neighbourhood Watch & Sinn Féin reps who were here very quickly. — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) July 14, 2018

Mr Adams said no-one was hurt in the attack.

He tweeted: "All well here. No one hurt. Thanks 4 all the texts & phone calls.

"Thanks 2 all the great neighbours, the Neighbourhood Watch & Sinn Fein reps who were here very quickly."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long MLA said it seemed "some people are determined to drag us back into violence at whatever cost".

She tweeted: "We need to stand together against all violence. No exceptions. No excuses."

Press Association