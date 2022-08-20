Explosion in car was ‘gas canister’ as man remains in hospital, police confirm

The scene at The Fourwinds Inn on Newton Park in south Belfast where a security alert took place overnight. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

An explosion in south Belfast which left one person in hospital was caused by a gas canister and not due to any criminality, police have confirmed.

In a statement today, the PSNI confirmed that the gas canister was in a vehicle at the scene of the overnight security alert in the Newtown Park area.

The explosion saw a man taken to hospital for facial injuries, where he remains at this time.

Police and army technical officers were in the cordoned off area examining the scene and a number of homes had to be evacuated.

Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road were also closed while police carried out enquiries but all roads have reopened this morning.

Inspector McCourt said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”