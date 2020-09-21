| 19.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why the spread of Covid-19 will get worse before it gets better despite tough measures

As more counties join the virus watchlist, the time lag between infection and diagnosis may provide little solace in the coming weeks

The number of new cases of the virus across the country, and particularly in Dublin, is expected to remain in the hundreds each day this week. Stock picture Expand

Close

The number of new cases of the virus across the country, and particularly in Dublin, is expected to remain in the hundreds each day this week. Stock picture

The number of new cases of the virus across the country, and particularly in Dublin, is expected to remain in the hundreds each day this week. Stock picture

REUTERS

The number of new cases of the virus across the country, and particularly in Dublin, is expected to remain in the hundreds each day this week. Stock picture

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Way back in March when the first virus wave hit we were told curbing it was a marathon not a sprint.

The race may not be as long this time. But hunting it down - not just in Dublin but in other counties where it has gained a grip - will require tough endurance for another great escape.

Die is cast

The number of new cases of the virus across the country, and particularly in Dublin, is expected to remain in the hundreds each day this week. There were 643 cases reported over the weekend. People newly diagnosed with the virus could have caught it up to 14 days earlier. So the time lag between infection and diagnosis may provide little solace in the coming week.

Related Content