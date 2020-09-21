Explainer: Why the spread of Covid-19 will get worse before it gets better despite tough measures

Way back in March when the first virus wave hit we were told curbing it was a marathon not a sprint.

The race may not be as long this time. But hunting it down - not just in Dublin but in other counties where it has gained a grip - will require tough endurance for another great escape.

The number of new cases of the virus across the country, and particularly in Dublin, is expected to remain in the hundreds each day this week. There were 643 cases reported over the weekend. People newly diagnosed with the virus could have caught it up to 14 days earlier. So the time lag between infection and diagnosis may provide little solace in the coming week.

Read More

Counties on a watchlist

Louth, Donegal and Waterford are now on a watchlist because of rising levels of Covid-19. Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn singled them out for concern on Sunday. The 14-day incidence in Louth was 15 per 100,000 on September 13 but over the course of a week it climbed to 102 per 100,000.

Over the same period, Waterford’s figures rose from 55 to 103 cases per 100,000. Donegal’s incidence went up from 26 per 100,000 to 133 per 100,000. Five more counties, including Limerick, Offaly, Wicklow and Kildare, were reported to have worrying trends. They all have a window of opportunity to try to reduce the spread before restrictions may be imposed.

Scenes of clusters

By the middle of this month private homes and workplaces were the dominant scenes of Covid-19 outbreaks. During the week ending September 12, some 61 outbreaks were in private houses and 22 in workplaces. Another 12 emerged among extended families. There were three outbreaks in hospitals and four in nursing homes. Schools reported 13 outbreaks that week. No outbreak was found in a pub and there were three in a restaurant.

Factories

Despite serial testing in meat plants, food factories accounted for the majority of the new outbreaks reported that week. They included six outbreaks in meat, poultry or fish plants. Another three related to the construction industry. A small number were reported from vulnerable groups such as the Roma community and the homeless.

Covid-19’s wide reach

You don’t have to have an underlying condition or be in an older age group to die from Covid-19. Since the pandemic started, 30 people who had no pre-existing illness have died here from Covid-19, new figures show.

The majority of deaths were among people with conditions such as heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, blood pressure or diabetes. It’s a grim reminder of how Covid-19 can pick its victims among the most unlikely people. Although older people and those whose immune system is compromised are most at risk, it is also choosing its prey elsewhere.

Occupations of positive cases

In the most recent 14-day report from September 5 to 18, people from a range of occupations tested positive for the virus including gardaí, teachers, building and engineer workers, farmers and forestry staff, healthcare workers and sales staff. Schoolchildren were also among the newly diagnosed.

Looking behind the figures

New figures for electoral areas which are available in the Department of Health hub put Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart at 189 cases per 100,000 which is the highest in the country.

Read More

However, these figures are skewed by the fact that a major hospital, Connolly Hospital, is in Blanchardstown where patients with Covid-19 are treated. They are counted among the figures. The pattern is similar in other parts of the country which has a hospital treating for patients with the virus. Social deprivation and living conditions can be added risk factors for the spread of the virus but the figures do not tell the whole story.

Some of the better-off parts of Dublin have had higher numbers of cases since the pandemic began. It is risky drawing conclusions about figures without proper context.

Men versus women

The ongoing trend for more women than men catching the virus is continuing as cases rise. In the fortnight to mid-September 1,435 women tested positive compared with 1,375 men. The figures also highlight how Covid-19 is again taking hold of more older people, the oldest of whom was 98-years-old. There were 283 cases of the virus among people over 65 in two weeks. Two of this group were admitted to intensive care.