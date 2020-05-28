Explainer: Why kids' summer camps still have a fighting chance despite school closures

If summer camps for children are allowed to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, then why are schools still closed?

It's a question posed by parents today after the Irish Independent reported that work is underway to draw up guidelines to permit some play and leisure activities for children to return over the summer, including possibly the GAA Cúl camps.

Here, we explain why summer camps may be allowed to go ahead:

The great outdoors is safer

The big difference between summer camps and schools is location. Camps are mostly outdoors and schools indoors. Outdoors is best for reducing risk from the virus.

The rain must stay away

It is expected to be mandatory that, should a summer camp go ahead, it will have be carried out in the open air.

Outdoor activities appear to be much less likely to result in virus transmission than indoor activities. Camp activities that normally are done indoors, such as arts and crafts, are likely to have be operated outside. A rainy day is likely to lead to cancellations.

Read More

Transmission of the virus among children

To understand some of the thinking behind the decision-making which has led to schools staying closed, it's worth referring to the view of Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

He has previously said there are is "a very small number of studies" involving "small numbers of children" and insufficient evidence to change advice on the reopening of schools.

Earlier this month he said he is "not anticipating at this moment" any changes on schools before September.

Commenting on whether children are more likely to pass on the virus, he said: "We don't have very many studies at this point in time that looked at this question.

"Those that have looked at this question haven't identified a significant pattern of transmission among children."

A lot to weigh up ahead of next school year

The logistics of opening schools at his point would present huge challenges and risks. Months of detailed planning are needed to decide how it will work.

Will children be in school for a limited number of days? How will physical distance operate in the classroom?

We are not even two weeks into phase one of the exit from lockdown, so we need to know more about how to live more freely with the virus.

Also, the transporting of children to and from school creates a lot of people movement. Powerful teacher unions will also have a lot to say.

Safety is the name of the game in any camp

Parents will need to be reassured that any summer camps are run safely.

Based on other countries, they can expect basic precautions such as screening of children before the event starts.

They will be asked about symptoms and if they are feeling unwell, they cannot take part.

Some centres might introduce temperature checks, although these are not particularly reliable. Adults who are involved may have to self-isolate for two weeks before the camp starts.

Sticking to your own group

To minimise the risk of transmission, children in summer camps may be organised into groups who would stay together with the same leader each day.

This is akin to the pod concept which is being looked at for childcare facilities. It will require more staff.

The amount of time they spend at the camp may also be shortened compared to previous years.

Question marks remain over mask-wearing

The use of face masks will have to be examined on a case-by-case basis. A number of children may feel well and be asymptomatic, but the type of activity involved in a specific summer camp might not be conducive to wearing masks.

If meals are eaten during the event, the sharing of cups and cutlery will need to be monitored. There needs to be liberal use of sanitisers.