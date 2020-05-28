| 19.8°C Dublin

Explainer: Why kids' summer camps still have a fighting chance despite school closures

Eilish O'Regan explains why children's events could potentially take place this summer

Eilish O'Regan

If summer camps for children are allowed to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, then why are schools still closed?

It's a question posed by parents today after the Irish Independent reported that work is underway to draw up guidelines to permit some play and leisure activities for children to return over the summer, including possibly the GAA Cúl camps.

Here, we explain why summer camps may be allowed to go ahead: