Explainer: Why is the reopening happening so quickly

People with a touch of Stockholm syndrome after nearly two years of tight restrictions are asking that question today.

There is serious sense of bewilderment for many, since it is only three weeks ago that many were wondering if students would even return to school after Christmas.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it was understandable many would still be anxious and has asked people to show patience.

But what are the factors that have come together to see us suddenly throw of the shackles? Ministers, advisers and health officials are pointing to eight factors.

Winter is the first factor. St Brigid’s Day, the first of February, is the traditional first day of Spring, to be marked from next year as a public holiday. As winter is left behind, respiratory viruses naturally fade.

Secondly, and most importantly, Ireland’s level of vaccination and booster is leads Western Europe. The population has been jabbed to the extent that very high numbers of the population hold the upper hand over the virus – such that it will very likely result in minor symptoms, far short of hospitalisation, never mind the severe illness that could threaten admission to intensive care, much less a chance of death.

Omicron itself, of course, is far milder than Delta – even if David Navarro, an ambassador for the World Health Organisation warned that it is milder only for the needle-protected, and not for those who have received no vaccination, either by choice or circumstance. He points out that Omicron is wreaking havoc in many parts of the world, even if its upper-airways nature means it rarely involved descent to the chest to bring on deadly pneumonia.

Mass infection because of Omicron’s over-arching advantage of transmissibility is another factor. So many have contracted the virus in the last six weeks that they make up a substantial proportion of the Irish population, perhaps as many as one in five adults. Added to vaccination, this group of recovering or recovered persons is propelling the population towards a fifth consideration, a form of herd immunity.

As lesser-symptom Omicron excludes all other viruses to total dominance, it also means that the unvaccinated cohort are in less danger themselves while posing little danger to the general population. As Mr Navarro explains: “Respiratory viruses often get weaker over time as new variants emerge. But the past experience from other diseases is that the process of moving towards the virus being less severe is often a bumpy road.”

The final supporting factors are that there are no threats immediately on the horizon as we move towards summer, while the prospect of a fourth jab – being trialled in Israel – is in our locker in preparation for next winter, when there should also be the new anti-viral medicines available for the worst struck in any recurrence.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Irish Independent: “A lot of people have been living in fear for a long time. This is a very positive moment for us all in terms of this Omicron wave, but think we need to be very sensitive to people who are more vulnerable.

“We need to be very sensitive that a lot of people might still be very nervous going into a crowded space with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.”

He said the Department of Health and the CMO were in conversation to make sure that there is “really clear and accessible advice” for people to say: ‘Look, get on with your life.’

“There are some precautions you may want to take to manage the risk. But it is time to get on with your life. Yet we really do need to be so conscious of so many people who are still very nervous and have lived through this.

“We really need to listen to them and give the right advice and not be saying to continue to be in fear. This is a good time. It's a positive time. If you've been boosted, you have a huge amount of protection. And there is good sensible public health advice to go about now -- but critically to live your life.”