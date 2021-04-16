| 9.9°C Dublin

Explainer: Why is the EU at odds with Ireland over our mandatory hotel quarantine system?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he has a duty to prevent a fourth wave of Covid-19 – but the EU has other priorities

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

John Downing Twitter

The EU has warned Ireland of its “concerns” over whether the two-day old system of mandatory hotel quarantine is fair, needed to protect public health, and in line with European law. Here are the five key factors at issue.

Q. Whose job is it to protect Irish people’s health – Brussels or Dublin?

A. It’s a bit of both – but mainly it’s a matter for the Irish Government as the EU has very limited powers in relation to health. So, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is quite right when he says he’s merely doing his duty to prevent a fourth wave of Covid-19, especially when it comes to new variants of the virus.

