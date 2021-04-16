Explainer: Why is the EU at odds with Ireland over our mandatory hotel quarantine system?

The EU has warned Ireland of its “concerns” over whether the two-day old system of mandatory hotel quarantine is fair, needed to protect public health, and in line with European law. Here are the five key factors at issue.

A. It’s a bit of both – but mainly it’s a matter for the Irish Government as the EU has very limited powers in relation to health. So, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is quite right when he says he’s merely doing his duty to prevent a fourth wave of Covid-19, especially when it comes to new variants of the virus.

But the EU argues that it also has a responsibility to ensure Community law is respected, citizens’ rights to free movement across borders are upheld, and that no member state, or group, is treated unfairly. With all that in mind the EU is asking Dublin to explain why they could not achieve similar results with a less harsh measure.

Brussels is raising specific questions about the criteria used to choose the five member states – Austria, Italy, France, Belgium and Luxembourg – included among the 70 countries on Ireland’s “red list” requiring obligatory 12-day quarantine, for which travellers must pay €1,850.

Read More

Q. Is Ireland the only country in EU crosshairs about this kind of thing?

A. No. From the outset of this pandemic 14 months ago, the policy-guiding EU Commission has been at loggerheads with various member states about unilateral action and a lack of proper consultation. Brussels has warned that such multiple solo runs risk undermining the EU’s founding ethos – especially the single market guaranteeing free movement of people and goods.

There were problems again this year with the Commission issuing warnings in February about special border controls to Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Hungary and Finland. Belgium was back again in the firing line last month over a very tight ban on non-essential overseas travel. But all that said, Ireland’s case does appear to be a bit special here.

Q. So, what is different about Ireland’s case right now?

A. Ireland is the only EU member state which operates this mandatory hotel quarantine rule at present. England has a similar system and both were inspired by Australia. But England has not as yet invoked the rule for any of its former fellow EU member states.

A particular problem for Ireland may be explaining how it chose the five EU member states for its red list. Some Brussels officials say other member states not chosen had comparable – or even worse – instances of Covid-19, especially when it came to new and dangerous virus strains.

Q. What is the response from Dublin so far?

A. The Government is sticking rigidly with the argument that it acted appropriately to defend against a fourth Covid-19 wave. Ministers say they kept Brussels, and all other member states, via their embassies in Dublin, up to date on developments. They say, for example, that Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly wrote last weekend to the EU Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, to tell him about the key Government decision.

Q. What happens next – will Ireland have to give in?

A. The EU Commission has written to the Irish Government stating its concerns and citing its key questions. Ireland has 10 days to reply and it will go from there.

Expect everyone concerned to play for time here in the hope events – in the form of improved Covid-19 news – might intervene. This is a row neither side needs. A climbdown by Dublin any time soon would be a huge blow.