Explainer: why is Facebook set to remove Irish WhatsApp users unless they agree to controversial new privacy policy

WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy policy Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

IRISH people will be kicked off WhatsApp unless they agree to a controversial new privacy policy update that lets it connect to Facebook businesses.

From this Saturday, your WhatsApp app will tell you that unless you agree to the changes you will lose access to your chat list and, eventually, messages and calls.

Privacy