Explainer: why is Facebook set to remove Irish WhatsApp users unless they agree to controversial new privacy policy

IRISH people will be kicked off WhatsApp unless they agree to a controversial new privacy policy update that lets it connect to Facebook businesses.

From this Saturday, your WhatsApp app will tell you that unless you agree to the changes you will lose access to your chat list and, eventually, messages and calls.

The WhatsApp update has been condemned in Germany as being illegal for breaching the EU privacy rule that says Facebook cannot automatically share data with WhatsApp just because it owns it.

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner is less sure.

Read More

What exactly does it do? Are you about to start seeing ads on Facebook based on your WhatsApp conversations? Will they really kick you out if you do not agree to the new conditions?

Here is an explanation of what is going on.

What has happened?

Facebook says it will stop Irish users from using WhatsApp if they do not sign a new privacy policy that opens the door to interaction with Facebook and local businesses.

Why is the privacy policy raising eyebrows?

It will allow businesses on Facebook to connect to your WhatsApp account if, for example, you click on an ad on the business’s Facebook page.

It will also enable the practice of shopping for a business’s products on Facebook and Instagram directly in WhatsApp.

Why is that controversial?

Two reasons. First, as Facebook says: “Just like other ads on Facebook, if you choose to click on these ads, it may be used to personalise the ads you see on Facebook.”

Second, Facebook is not allowed to share data in the EU between its main social media platform and WhatsApp, which it owns. This seems to be a way around that.

If I agree to this, will I start seeing ads on Facebook based on my WhatsApp conversations?

Facebook says the update does not give it any view of actual conversations or messages in WhatsApp. However, it is less clear exactly what kind of information it will glean from WhatsApp users who interact with Facebook business ads to “personalise the ads you see on Facebook”.

If Facebook is not allowed to share data with WhatsApp, why is this being permitted to happen?

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner, which is Facebook’s main regulator for the EU, says it boils down to the definition of “sharing”.

“We understand that Facebook would act as a processor on behalf of businesses and that a WhatsApp user’s engagement with these services would be optional,” a spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

“It is important to distinguish between Facebook acting as a data processor to WhatsApp Ireland and other businesses and the sharing of data between WhatsApp Ireland and Facebook on a controller to controller basis.”

In English, this appears to mean that Facebook is allowed to invite a user to interact with a business and that this is not the same as it indiscriminately mining your WhatsApp account for ads.

What do the Germans say?

They are not having it. The country’s lead regulator on Facebook, Johannes Caspar, has pronounced Facebook’s move as illegal and says it will not be allowed do this in Germany.

What happens now?

Facebook says it is going ahead with the WhatsApp update anyway.

It says Mr Caspar has taken the situation up wrong, and what it is doing is not “sharing” in the sense that it would break EU law.