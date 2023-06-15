Explainer: Why Irish farmers are wary as EU ‘nature re-wilding law’ narrowly survives revolt by Fine Gael’s Euro allies

The vote on the motion took place in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

THE EU’s ambitious plans to restore vast swathes of countryside as bird, animal and insect habitats has narrowly survived revolt by the largest political group in the European Parliament.

The issue in a nutshell

The EU draft law is one of the world’s most ambitious plans to restore huge chunks of countryside to its original wild state. The measure is championed by the policy-guiding EU Commission and includes plans to “rewet” cutaway bogs – much to the alarm of many Irish farmers.

But after a day of rare high drama at the European Parliament, it is still in the works. MEPs on the parliament’s powerful environment committee narrowly rejected an effort to kill it off.

A very close call

The 88-member committee cast 44 votes against the motion submitted by the conservative European People’s Party, which is Fine Gael’s ally in the assembly. When 44 also voted in favour of keeping the draft law, the revolt was defeated – for now.

There were cheers and loud applause at the outcome announced at the parliament meeting in the French city of Strasbourg. But Irish farmer organisations will be pleased to note the future of the draft law still remains uncertain.

Committee members plan to resume work on the legislation at the end of the month at meetings in Brussels. If a compromise text can be worked out, it is likely to be voted on by all the 705 MEPs at a full session in July, also in Strasbourg.

Flaring tempers and Irish coalition strains

Green Party representatives accused Fine Gael’s EPP allies of “waging a war” against EU efforts to tackle climate change and restore wildlife. The Green Party members and others said they were pleased to have staved off the EPP revolt.

These tensions are feeding into relations between the three parties in Ireland’s coalition government. The Irish Green Party insist this EU law must happen. But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and prominent Fianna Fail members, insist the measures “go too far”.

Battle goes on

The controversial draft law is supported by climate activist Greta Thunberg and a range of other campaigners. But it is also supported by some large corporations such as Nestle, Coca-Cola Europe and French yogurt maker Danone.

The EU Commission proposal sets binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species, with the aim by 2030 of covering at least 20pc of the region's land and sea areas. It is central to EU plans to be “climate-neutral” by 2050.

The European People’s Party, which led the revolt, is the parliament's largest group. It had asked the European Commission to withdraw the proposal. Then the grouping withdrew from the negotiations, arguing the law would threaten agriculture and undermine food security in Europe.

The commission say 81pc of habitats are in poor condition in Europe. Its proposal would set legally binding targets to reduce pesticide use by half by 2030 and ban the use of pesticides in public parks, playgrounds and schools. EU funding is planned to help farmers comply.