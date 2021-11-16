| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why hospitals are in a winter crisis despite high Covid-19 vaccine uptake

With plenty of vaccines in stock are we being too sparing in playing the booster trump card? Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Antigen test kits were dubbed &ldquo;snake oil&rdquo; last summer amid ongoing suspicion on how their unreliability might misguide someone who is infected that they are Covid-free Expand

Close

With plenty of vaccines in stock are we being too sparing in playing the booster trump card? Photo: Arthur Carron

With plenty of vaccines in stock are we being too sparing in playing the booster trump card? Photo: Arthur Carron

Antigen test kits were dubbed &ldquo;snake oil&rdquo; last summer amid ongoing suspicion on how their unreliability might misguide someone who is infected that they are Covid-free

Antigen test kits were dubbed “snake oil” last summer amid ongoing suspicion on how their unreliability might misguide someone who is infected that they are Covid-free

/

With plenty of vaccines in stock are we being too sparing in playing the booster trump card? Photo: Arthur Carron

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Covid-19 has caught us out again. As hospital intensive care units revert to surge capacity once more, we need to analyse how we have got here .

Was it a case of being overly complacent due to the hype around our enviable high vaccination rates?

Most Watched

Privacy