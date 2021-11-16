Explainer: Why hospitals are in a winter crisis despite high Covid-19 vaccine uptake

Covid-19 has caught us out again. As hospital intensive care units revert to surge capacity once more, we need to analyse how we have got here .

Was it a case of being overly complacent due to the hype around our enviable high vaccination rates?

Have we been coasting too much and ignoring the hidden momentum driving the highly infectious Delta variant?

Although so many of the twists in this pandemic have been impossible to forecast, there are questions on whether a lack of forward planning may be partly to blame for where we are.

* Ventilation

We know that clean air can be a powerful weapon against the airborne Covid-19 virus.

Now that more of us are indoors, it becomes even more of a priority. However, Prof Gerald Barry, assistant professor of virology at UCD, said yesterday that the failure to strongly inform the public about the benefits of ventilation in mitigating the risk of virus spread during the summer amounts to a missed opportunity.

“It has not been driven home properly,” he said. “Compare the focus that has been on advising people to wash their hands with that of the need for ventilation. Washing hands is important but ventilation in an enclosed space is much more important.”

Prof Barry added: “That could have been done months ago. Also ventilation could not just have been encouraged but enforced – health inspectors inspect to see if there are cockroaches in food.”

He asked why advisers could not have been sent to towns and cities to visit businesses and give guidance on safety measures – not just ventilation but areas such as office layout. “It could have been done during the summer when things were more relaxed and calm,” Prof Barry said.

*Face masks for primary school children

The use of face masks for pupils in primary schools was reviewed twice by Hiqa and the conclusion was the current minimum age for mask wearing should not be reduced. It now appears it could be under consideration again by Nphet in light of recent studies.

Prof Barry said, while not compulsory, the wearing of face masks in primary classes could be put forward as an option. This has been the practice in his local school in Trim and some children wear them, while others don’t.

There were 6,966 cases of the virus among 5-12 year olds in the last two weeks and although they do not transmit as much as adults, they can pass it on, with ongoing debate around how much they pick the infection up in school.

*Snake oil or a valuable tool?

The advice now to the public who go to pubs and nightclubs, or are involved in other activities where there could be a higher level of transmission, is to take two rapid antigen tests a week. This comes after they were dubbed “snake oil” last summer amid ongoing suspicion on how their unreliability might misguide someone who is infected that they are Covid-free. Prof Barry suggests public faith in the tests may have been damaged.

Also the new advice has come with no background on the U-turn and no education or guidance so far on how to use and interpret them, he added.

*Booster shots

Full vaccination has weakened the link between infection and ending up in hospital or intensive care. But for older people and those with weakened immune systems there is still a risk and we are now faced with waning immunity. Add on the 300,000 or so adults who are unvaccinated and it amounts to a substantial pool of people who can get very ill if infected.

Already around 400,000 Covid booster jabs have been administered. But with plenty of vaccines in stock and the UK giving them to the over-40s, are we being too sparing in playing another trump card? Real-world data shows the jabs put protection against infection at well over 90pc.

*End is not nigh

Prof Barry pointed out that no one measure will drive down the virus. It’s a question of layering various strategies.

Lockdowns are taboo – including the light-touch kind that might be introduced by the back door. Data later this week might show if people are at last heeding appeals to cut down on socialising. If more people worked from home it would help. The most reliable chance of an easy win comes from the booster shot roll-out but it needs to be fast. And it is not enough on its own.