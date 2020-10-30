Explainer: Why has this week been so momentous for the survivors of Ireland’s mother and baby homes?

Children’s shoes left at a protest outside Aras an Uachtarain after the law was passed

There has much discussion and debate over the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation. Here we examine what the dispute is about.

WHY has this week been such a momentous one for the survivors of Ireland’s mother and baby homes?

There are two main reasons. First, the Commission of Investigation that has been examining this scandal will finally deliver its report today.

The document is around 4,000 pages long, but won’t be published for at least a few weeks because the Attorney General’s office must review it first.

Just as importantly, however, survivors and adoptees secured a promise last Wednesday from the Government that they will be able to access their own personal data.

This came after nearly two weeks of furious protests against a bill that campaigners claimed would lock those records up until 2050.

First of all, why was this investigation so necessary?

The people involved feel a burning sense of injustice. For many years, it has been known that the residents of Ireland’s mother and baby homes often suffered terrible physical and emotional abuse.

In 2014, however, historian Catherine Corless exposed an even greater horror – a mass grave of almost 800 babies in a septic tank at a former Bon Secours home in Tuam, Co Galway.

The public outrage prompted Enda Kenny’s government to launch an inquiry, charged with finding out what had gone on in 14 homes that operated between 1922 and 1998.

What exactly is the current dispute about?

A fear that the full truth might be hushed up again.

The Commission of Investigation was set up under legislation from 2004, which says that any records it uses must be sealed for 30 years before being sent to the National Archives.

This is just not good enough for the survivors, many of whom won’t be around in 2050 and feel they’ve already waited long enough to have their stories told.

What was the Government trying to achieve by passing a new law last week?

According to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, it was basically a technical matter he didn’t explain very well.

Part of the commission’s work involved creating a digital database from old ledgers, with important dates such as when a woman entered a home, when she gave birth and when she left.

Under the new legislation, this database will be transferred to the state child welfare agency Tusla and can allow people who were born in homes to trace their heritage.

Mr O’Gorman said his bill had to be passed before the commission report’s deadline of October 30, because otherwise, important documents might be redacted or destroyed.

Clearly the survivors’ groups were not reassured by this?

Not even close. As they point out, that database is only a small fraction of what the commission must have in its files.

They also simply don’t trust Tusla, an organisation that’s often accused of being too secretive and not doing enough to protect the children in its care.

But for now, the new bill stands?

Yes. After being rushed through the Dáil, it was signed into law by President Higgins last Sunday. Some opposition TDs had urged him to send the bill to the Supreme Court instead, with Bríd Smith from People Before Profit declaring: “Please Michael D, don’t sign it and you’ll be the best hero the women of Ireland ever had.”

Mr Higgins could only have done that if he suspected the bill was unconstitutional.

The President did, however, take the highly unusual step of issuing a statement to warn that this legislation highlights “serious concerns” that “must be addressed”.

He also noted that the door is open for survivors’ groups to challenge it by judicial review, and their lawyers have said they will do just that.

How much pain has this caused to people who have already been traumatised?

That would be hard to exaggerate.

“We feel let down, betrayed and rejected,” said campaigner and adoptee Majella Connolly at a protest outside Áras an Uachtaráin last Monday when baby shoes were hung on trees.

TDs have reported being overwhelmed with calls and emails, while an online petition headlined “Repeal the Seal, Open the Archive” has attracted nearly 200,000 signatures.

What about the political fallout?

First and foremost, it has been a disaster for the Green Party. Mr O’Gorman has made several profuse apologies, admitting: “I should’ve done a better job of communicating what the Government was doing.”

That cut no ice with three prominent party members who have resigned over the affair, including the chairpersons of the Young Greens and the Queer Greens.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TDs have accused Sinn Féin of hijacking the issue and using paid advertising to whip up hatred online.

“People have said they hope I die, they hope I get Covid, scumbag, bastard, all that kind of stuff,” said junior minister Niall Collins.

Sinn Féin totally rejects the charges.

How did the Government finally try to make amends on Wednesday?

By issuing a clarification or making a total U-turn, depending on how you see it.

Campaigners had already been pointing to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), an EU law that was passed in 2018 and gives individuals control over their personal data.

Last week, Mr O’Gorman claimed GDPR did not apply to the commission’s archives, but now says that having consulted with the Attorney General, it does.

The Government has also promised to fast-track support for survivors, introduce a new law that will help adoptees trace their birth parents and create a national archive on institutional abuse in Ireland.

Finally, will all that be enough to take the heat out of this controversy?

For now, probably. However, the Government’s promise of access under GDPR comes with two important conditions – it must not infringe on the rights of others or prevent the commission from operating effectively.

That could be legally tricky, since some witnesses spoke under conditions of anonymity and some mothers don’t want to be found.

Survivors will wait to see how these new plans work in practice, because they’ve been hurt too many times before.

