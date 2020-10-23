Explainer: Why has row over mother and baby homes erupted now?

So what’s this row over mother and baby homes?

Deep breath — it’s complicated. But it is also toweringly emotional, and much of it is fuelled by anger, painful experience, and well-founded suspicion and distrust of the State.

It concerns the records of mothers and babies put into institutions since the foundation of the State, many born there, and the personal testimonies of survivors.

Critics of the Commission of Investigation (Mother and Baby Homes and certain related Matters) Records Act say it will result in the archive of the commission into mother and baby homes being sealed for 30 years.

Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman denies this, and says he is acting to avoid the records being sealed. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also insisted that the intention is to “preserve invaluable information, not to put it beyond reach”.

You’d better begin at the beginning…

A Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes, as they were called, was established in 2015 following the furore over the discovery of a mass grave of infants in Tuam that also happened to be the site of a septic tank. It looked like there were unusual levels of mortality, and questions began to be asked about other homes around the country.

These homes were in operation from the foundation of the State in 1922, right up to 1998, and were operated by charities or religious orders, the latter in the main. The State had only the most theoretical and tenuous oversight of their operation. They have developed the most notorious reputation, based on the accounts of survivors over the years.

What did the Commission do?

Two things. It set about obtaining all the available records from all homes, and taking the testimonies from people who were at these institutions, most of them now elderly.

Over five years, some 60,000 records were obtained…those which survived, with a belief that many more were long ago purged or destroyed, for whatever reason. Fifteen homes supplied documentation but another three said they now had no records whatever. In addition to these 18 homes, another four so-called county homes provided material. The records now held by the Commission are copies of the original documents.

Furthermore, 500 women and men went before the commission and told their stories, being assured they were testifying in confidence, which raises its own problems about the records being ‘unsealed’ or made public.

Why the row now?

The Commission is about to deliver a comprehensive 4,000-page report on the operation of mother and baby homes in Ireland. It will be dissolved at the end of this month.

Under a 2004 Act allowing for Commissions of Investigation, their databases and records would automatically be sealed for 30 years on dissolution.

Mr O’Gorman, a first-time TD for Dublin West, says the way to prevent the sealing of the records is to transfer them out of the Commission to Tusla, the child and family agency.

That’s all right then?

No, it isn’t, in the view of many, not least the survivors themselves, who simply don’t trust Tusla. The legislation appears to be short on directions to the new agency on making the records available. What is clear is that there will be no general right to view them, whether by academics or members of the public.

It is intended that the records would be accessible to survivors so they can check their personal details and request amendments, amplifications or redactions. But many families believe they have been treated badly by Tusla in the past, and by the State in general when it comes to adoptions and the right to know.

There is also evidence that some homes “sold” babies to adoptive couples, usually American, and falsified identities or altered birth certs, making the process of tracing a biological mother more difficult. Some individuals believe the State remains intent on frustrating all their efforts to learn the full circumstances of their birth and/or ‘incarceration’ in the homes.

The further complication is that some mothers made clear that the basis of the surrender of their babies was that they were not to have their information disclosed in future. They did not want to be surprised later in life by contact from a son or daughter, and wanted to wipe everything from their own memory banks. The Supreme Court has upheld this right not to be traced, no matter how painful it is to others.

Tricky, indeed. Anything else?

Yes. The mother and baby homes took personal accounts under guarantee of confidentiality. Some survivors wanted to tell full stories with all names, dates and details, but were told their accounts would be “anonymised”. Many feel the effective restricting of records is another version of sweeping them — and their stories — under the carpet.

How Tusla is going to operate access to the records by the persons directly concerned remains to be seen. General availability, to researchers and authors, for instance, remains out of the question for now.

Has it gone through or can the transfer still be blocked?

The Dáil passed the Bill last night by 78 votes to 67, with some minor ministerial amendments — after all amendments from opposition parties were refused. But because it was amended, after being passed originally in the Senate, it returns to the Seanad today and will go through if it gets the nod tonight.

It will then become law on Presidential signature, as long as Michael D Higgins does not consult the Council of State and on its advice refer the Bill to the Supreme Court to test its Constitutionality, which is unlikely but is within his prerogative.

Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, Solidarity/People Before Profit, the Rural Independents and the Independent Group voted against the Bill. Five regional Independents also did so, while two supported the Government parties of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens in ensuring its passage.

