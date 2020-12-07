Explainer: Who should not get the Covid-19 vaccine and what if you have already had the virus?

Frontline health staff and nursing home residents are expected to be among the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine if it is approved for use here from early January.

The first consignment it is hoped will include 300,000 doses of the Pfizer -BioNTech vaccine, enough for 150,000 high-priority people.

But who is likely to be advised not to take the jab initially and if you already had the virus do you need to be immunised?

Pregnant women

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee in the Republic will be the group who will decide who should and should not get the Covid-19 vaccine initially.

However, it is likely their guidelines will strongly mirror those of experts in the UK where the vaccine is being rolled out this week.

They have recommended that expectant mothers should not be offered it for now.

Although these are in a younger age group and would not be eligible for the vaccine until well into next year the advice is relevant to pregnant healthcare workers who will be among the first in line for the vaccine.

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said so far there is a lack of evidence on the effect of the vaccine but said that more research will be carried out.

Women who are planning to get pregnant within three months will also be excluded.

Read More

Read More

Read More

It said that data on vaccine impact on transmission, along with data on vaccine safety and effectiveness, will potentially allow for consideration of vaccination across the rest of the population

As trials on children and pregnant women are completed a better understanding will be gained.

New mothers

Once a woman gives birth she can be vaccinated. It will be important for women who are deemed at high risk of being exposed to the virus or getting very ill as a result of Covid-19.

Children under 16

The committee also advised against immunisation in the under-16s because there is limited data on vaccination in adolescents, with no data on younger children at this point.

It suggests that only children at very high risk of exposure to the virus and serious outcomes, such older youngsters with neuro-disabilities – should be offered the vaccine.

Mothers who are breastfeeding

The guidance allows for breastfeeding mothers to get the vaccine.

What about people who have already got the virus?

The vaccine will be offered to people who have recovered from the virus also. There have been a number of cases reported where people got re-infected.

So there are no guarantees that recovery itself provides immunity.

A report by Hiqa, the health watchdog, said the immunity lasts for at least two to six months.

But people who had the virus must continue to follow safety measures like physical distancing and wearing a face mask.

Some experts believe that a vaccine could even work better on people who had the virus because they may still have some residual immunity left which is enhanced by the vaccine.

Some of the volunteers in the Pfizer BioNTech trials has the virus but were unaware of it.

Read More