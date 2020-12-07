| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Who should not get the Covid-19 vaccine and what if you have already had the virus?

Q1 Scientific chief executive Stephen Delaney insisted that if public and private bodies work together, Ireland will have more than sufficient specialised storage capacity for some of the coronavirus vaccines which need to be carefully stored at temperatures as low as minus 70C Expand

Close

Q1 Scientific chief executive Stephen Delaney insisted that if public and private bodies work together, Ireland will have more than sufficient specialised storage capacity for some of the coronavirus vaccines which need to be carefully stored at temperatures as low as minus 70C

Q1 Scientific chief executive Stephen Delaney insisted that if public and private bodies work together, Ireland will have more than sufficient specialised storage capacity for some of the coronavirus vaccines which need to be carefully stored at temperatures as low as minus 70C

Q1 Scientific chief executive Stephen Delaney insisted that if public and private bodies work together, Ireland will have more than sufficient specialised storage capacity for some of the coronavirus vaccines which need to be carefully stored at temperatures as low as minus 70C

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Frontline health staff and nursing home residents are expected to be among the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine if it is approved for use here from early January.

The first consignment it is hoped will include 300,000 doses of the Pfizer -BioNTech vaccine, enough for 150,000 high-priority people.

But who is likely to be advised not to take the jab initially and if you already had the virus do you need to be immunised?

Privacy