Explainer: Who exactly is for and against indoor dining for fully vaccinated people? 

Due to a dire warning from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) over the possibility of a fourth wave caused by the Delta variant, hospitality has received another blow as indoor dining is not likely to reopen from next Monday as planned.

It is expected the reopening will be pushed back by at least two weeks if not more as Nphet is recommending a delay of “several weeks”.

However, proposals have been put forward to implement a “vaccine passport” system that would allow vaccinated people to drink and dine indoors in pubs and restaurants.

There are many differing views on whether a ‘vaccine bonus’ for indoor dining is appropriate, so we’ve outlined the views from some of the major groups and associations:

Nphet: ‘Not opposed’

Nphet, who has recommended pushing back indoor dining by “several weeks”, said it’s “not opposed” to a system that would allow fully vaccinated people to drink and dine indoors.

Cabinet: Considering

The full Cabinet is meeting this morning to sign off on proposals agreed by the Cabinet sub-committee last night and it is believed it will be considering the proposal to only allow fully vaccinated people to enjoy indoor dining while those unvaccinated would remain outside.

However, Government sources said this proposal could be “more trouble than its worth” as it would fuel divisions in society.

It would also imply that being vaccinated is compulsory which poses legal difficulties.

Restaurant Association of Ireland: Against

The RAI is staunchly against only allowing vaccinated people to dine indoors with its CEO, Adrian Cummins, saying this would be “problematic”.

“The announcement in the past number of hours is that the Government want to push ahead with a system to allow vaccinated customers into indoor dining which will be problematic, we believe it will be discriminatory and we don’t believe its workable on any fronts,” he said.

“It raises a number of legal questions around the discriminatory nature of what the Government is pressing forward under the equal status act.”

Mr Cummins added that if Government pushes ahead with a plan to only allow vaccinated people to dine indoors then staff would need to be fast-tracked to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA): Against

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) is the trade association and representative body for the publicans of Dublin.

They said they will reject any move to separate out the vaccinated from the non vaccinated. They said the suggestion that pubs would be asked to police this is “utterly ridiculous”.

World Health Organization (WHO): Against

The WHO’s Covid-19 special envoy Dr David Nabarro said he is “not so keen” on only allowing people with vaccines to access venues.

Speaking to Newstalk today, he said he would be “nervous” about this approach as it could lead to inequality.

"Whilst I understand people calling for the use of vaccine status to be something that determines whether or not people can get into a venue or country… I myself, in the current circumstances, am not so keen on that,” he said.

“If you use vaccine status as a requirement for entry to something, you’re also blocking out an awful lot of people from having any chance of participating.”

Poll of Independent.ie readers: For

It is unclear what the majority view of the public is. However, in an Independent.ie poll published online today the overwhelming majority said they believe fully vaccinated people should be allowed to dine indoors.

As of noon, 72pc of respondents said they do think fully vaccinated people should be allowed the bonus, 23pc said the same rules should apply to everyone, and 5pc said they don’t know. At the time of publication, a small sample of people (between 6,000 and 6,500) had voted in the poll.