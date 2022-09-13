Explainer: What should I do if my energy supplier leaves the market?

Many people across the country are currently struggling with rising energy bills but what happens if your supplier decides to leave the market?

Energy supplier Panda Power is understood to be on the verge of leaving the Irish residential market and if so, around 60,000 electricity and gas customers would be affected by the decision.

So, if your supplier decides to call it quits, here’s what you can do.

How will I be affected if my supplier leaves the market?

If a supplier unexpectedly exits the market, The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has the power to take action to ensure affected customers are guaranteed continuity of supply and their rights are fully protected.

The CRU will initiate the “supplier of last resort” procedure, which will see remaining electricity customers moved to Electric Ireland to ensure their supply is not interrupted. Gas customers will be moved to Bord Gáis Energy.

Do I need to do anything?

No. The supplier of last resort will write to you, clearly highlighting what you must do. They will provide useful information and contact details to help you during this process.

Will this cost me money?

According to the CRU, if you are transferred to the supplier of last resort, they will charge you their standard rate.

Any credit or debit that was built up between you and your supplier will not be passed on to the supplier of last resort as it does not have access to your old supplier’s billing system and is therefore unable to quantify this.

These debits or credits will be a matter between you and the exiting supplier, and the exiting supplier may provide a refund.

You should continue to pay your bills as normal.

There may be an opportunity for Panda customers to choose their own supply. But there is likely to be only days to do this.

If the customers are automatically moved to the suppliers of last resort they will be stuck on so-called standard tariffs for a number of weeks, which tend to be extremely expensive.

How long will I be with this new supplier?

This will be set by the CRU and is determined by a number of factors, including the number of customers with the exiting supplier and the ability to switch you to your new supplier. Your new supplier will indicate how long this period will be.

During this time, customers of the exiting supplier will be automatically switched to the supplier of last resort and will remain their customer until the event is over. This is necessary to ensure all customers continue to be supplied with energy.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said it looks like Panda Power will be exiting the market.

He advised any customers who fear their supplier may leave the market to make the switch beforehand.

“Panda Power customers could decide to change now regardless, if they got a good deal they could switch to a new provider and get a discounted tariff. They can obviously take action in advance,” he said.

“My advice to people would be, if you can, switch beforehand. People can do nothing, the process is pretty well oiled at this stage and well run.

“We all have the same electricity pipes and gas pipes so you’re not changing anyone’s network you’re really just changing supplier, so it is relatively seamless.

“This has happened before, but it has happened before with a supplier as big as Panda Power. A few suppliers have left this year, and no one was too unduly impacted.

“If people don’t want to switch, they can just sit back all the work really will be done. The only thing to flag is they could be moved onto a higher rate and end up paying more.”