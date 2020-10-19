Explainer: What Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions will mean for you

THE Government’s plan to put the entire country under Level 3 lockdown failed, with the number of new cases of Covid-19 continuing to soar.

It’s just over a fortnight since the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended moving immediately to Level 5.

Having first considered ‘Level 4-Plus’, the Government is now considering Level 5, but not exactly as was envisioned when the ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan was written. What will that mean?

Schools

Under the original Level 5 plan, the decision on whether to keep schools open was to be made “based on the situation and evidence at time”.

It’s understood that the measures to be announced will see schools and creches remain open.

Sports

When the ‘Living with Covid-19’ lockdown levels strategy was announced, Level 5 was to mean no sports of any kind taking place. However, ministers are considering allowing elite sports, such as the GAA championship and horse racing, to continue.

This would be in line with what was proposed for Level 4 and would come despite anecdotal evidence suggesting that GAA events in particular have led to groups of supporters gathering and spreading the virus.

In recognition of the impact of the lockdown on children and young people, non-contact training can continue outdoors for school-aged children but only in pods of 15.

Shops and businesses

Elements of Level 5 which the Government is expected to adopt include the closure of all “non-essential” businesses, including gyms, bars and restaurants – although takeaway and delivery would be allowed.

Under Level 4, cafés and restaurants would have been allowed to stay open, but for outdoor dining only with a maximum of 15 people.

Household visits

Household visits will be banned. However, the Government is likely to introduce the new concept of ‘social bubbles’, borrowed from the New Zealand model.

This would mean people will be permitted to expand their household bubble to include close family members, isolated people and those in need of care.

Religious events

Under Level 5, only six people are allowed to attend weddings, and 10 at funerals.

Religious services are to be held online, with places of worship open for private prayer under both levels.

Travel

The advice remains that non-essential travel is avoided. New travel restrictions may see people banned from travelling beyond 5km from their home.

This will be a penal provision and fines will be issued to those who breach the rule.